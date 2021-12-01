Seafield youngsters get the festive feeeling in Christmas ad with ‘Deermuid’

SUPERVALU’S Christmas ad which unites a young girl with a lost reindeer has been melting hearts nationwide, with two youngsters from Wicklow town involved in the filming of the popular festive feature.

The Wicklow connection is further enhanced by the star of the ad, Deermuid, who belongs to Eddie Drew of Kilmacanogue.

The moving ad was shot on location in Seafield, Wicklow town and sees Aoife wake up early one morning to find a wounded deer in her back garden. She sees the importance and urgency in getting the deer nursed back to health so that he can resume his normal duties of helping Santa.

Aoife and Deermuid become real friends as he puts his trust in Aoife to help him. The community of neighbouring children rally around with encouragement and belief in the magic of Christmas and Deermuid is finally able to magically take flight and make his way back to Santa and return to his natural way of life.

Daniel and Adam, the sons of Glen Brennan and Iva Papeschova, both ended up featuring in the advert by chance after the location manager came knocking on the front door of their home.

Glen said; “The location manager advised us that they were going to be shooting an ad in the estate and asked if it was OK if we didn’t park our cars on the street. I mentioned that the two boys would be excited, and once she heard we had kids, she said she would see what she could do to include them. Daniel and Adam loved it, especially getting the chance to meet Deermuid. They thought he was very cool. The whole estate was covered in fake snow and the tress on the green were al lit up. It all looked very festive looking.”

Daniel and Adam both feature near the end of the ad as they wave Deermuid off as he flies away to be reunited with Santa.

Deermuid made a return to Seafield on Wednesday, accompanied by Santa Claus, to hand out selection boxes for kids on the estate and hampers for their parents.

The ad has certainly raised the profile of Deermuid, who belongs to Eddie Drew, and is already something of a pro in front of the camera.

Eddie said; “Deermuid is nine years old and absolutely loves people. He was sadly abandoned by his mother as a fawn, but this meant he was bottle-fed and grew up on a farm, making him extremely sociable and comfortable with humans.

“The ad was all about the magic of Christmas and Deermuid stole the show. He has starred in quite a few features, including Vikings, Enchanted and Badlands, but he hasn’t let his fame go to his head and is still very down to earth.

“The young actress who played Aoife, Penny, was unbelievably good, and had a wonderful rapport with Deermuid. They seemed to make a real connection. There was three days of shooting, which at seven hours a day is a lot for a deer, but Deermuid is well used to it all and takes it in his stride.”