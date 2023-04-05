Schools Report: Loreto Bray

The Loreto Bray Orchestra who participated at the Feis Ceoil last week.

Loreto Bray students pictured with past pupil and Concern Ambassador Jenny Salmon, Leaving Cert 2020, at the recent Climate Change Panel event held in Trinity College.

UCD Entrance Scholars

Eight of our Leaving Cert 2022 students received UCD Entrance Scholars Awards at a ceremony in O’Reilly Hall, UCD on Wednesday evening.

UCD Entrance Scholars are first year students recognised for their academic achievement who have achieved 560 points or more in their Leaving Cert.

Congratulations to Emma Byrne, Alessandro Feliciano, Sarah Ivory, Julia Jedrak, Chloe Messit, Hannah Moran, Emma Prendergast and Lydia Silalahi on this tremendous accolade.

Hockey

The Minor 1 hockey team defeated Loreto Beaufort in the Loreto League Final last Monday after a superb game of hockey.

After some superb passages of play, the sides were tied 0-0 at the end of full time. On 1v1s Bray were victorious on a scoreline of 2-1.

Feis Ceoil

The school orchestra performed in the National Feis Ceoil Post Primary Schools competition in the RDS last week.

The nineteen piece ensemble under the tutelage of Ms. Mahon performed two pieces, namely ‘Star Wars’ and ‘Summertime’.

In what was a closely run competition, the adjudicators presented Bray with a Highly Commended Award.

Wellbeing Week

Wellbeing week kicked off last week with Mindful Monday where Ms. Hamilton led DREAM (Drop Everything and Mediate) and a quiz at lunchtime. The theme of Tuesday was ‘Take Care of Yourself’ where the day began with a healthy breakfast and Just Dance at lunch time.

Wellbeing Wednesday saw Mindful Colouring activities take place. Tranquil Thursday saw a Scavenger Hunt take place at lunchtime and rounded out the week with a non-uniform day for Pieta House.

Basketball

Our 1st Year basketball team won their Loreto League Semi Final overcoming Loreto Foxrock on a tight scoreline of 22-20.

Our 2nd Year team had a fine 45-29 win over Foxrock in their Semi Final. Best of luck to both teams in their respective finals after Easter.

Equestrian

Charlotte O’Grady, Anna Boucher Hayes, Keeva Shaw and Ruby Carvill represented the school at the Interschools Equestrian event in Coilóg Equestrian Centre Kildare last weekend.

The team put in a commendable performance and jumped some super rounds but finished just outside the prizes.

Soccer

Our under 14 and under 17 teams faced St. Raphaela’s in the Leinster League and came away with two wins.

Our under 14 team had a 3-1 win whereas our under 17 team won 3-2 on penalties after the sides finished 3-3 at the end of regulation time. Hannah Martin (2) and Ruby Lacey were the scorers for Bray.

Non Uniform Day

We held a Non Uniform Day on Friday,the last day of term, with all donations going to Pieta House. The theme of the day was ‘Wear What Makes You Happy’. Thank you to everyone who donated with such generosity.

2nd Year Retreat

The 2nd Year students ventured to Glendalough last Tuesday for their Retreat where they embraced the beauty of nature along a scenic walk. Thank you to Mr. Rice for organising this.

Climate Change Panel

A delegate of our students attended a Concern Climate Change Panel Event in Trinity College last Wednesday. The Panel was hosted by one of our past pupils Jenny Salmon, LC 2022. Our students enjoyed this thoroughly enlightening and informative event.

Silver Merit Award Ceremony

We were delighted to present 36 of our students with Silver Merit Awards at a ceremony last Thursday.

Silver Merits are awarded to students who have received 15 merits for their positive behaviour and contribution to school.

Ms. Ryan presented the prizes and now 50 of our students have been awarded Silver Merits this academic year.

Leaving Cert and Junior Cycle Exams

Well done to our Junior Cycle Home Economics and Leaving Cert Music students who completed their practical exams last week. Our Junior Cycle Art students also submitted their project work last Friday.

We wish the very best of luck to our Leaving Cert students who will be examined in their Oral Irish, French, German and Spanish exams this week.