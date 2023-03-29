Schools Report: Loreto Bray

TY Musical

After months of rehearsals, the much anticipated Transition Year Musical with Pres Bray hit the stage last week. The production of Fame was a rip roaring success and played to a full auditorium from Wednesday to Saturday, as well as performing a matinee for the local primary schools on Friday afternoon.

The school sports hall was transformed into a state of the art auditorium and a sincere congratulations to all involved in the production of Fame especially to Ms. Gallagher and Ms. Salmon who worked tirelessly to ensure that the audience was treated to a spectacular show.

Basketball

Our Junior team travelled to Oblate Stadium,Inchicore, on Thursday to face Mount Anville in the Eastern Region Final. In a tentative opening half, Bray trailed by 2 at the break.

However, despite a spirited performance, Mount Anville proved stronger in the second half and ran out victors on a scoreline of 44-28. The team were rewarded with a set of silver medals and have qualified for the last 16 in the All-Ireland competition. Good luck to the squad and to their coach Cormac Connor in the next stage of the competition.

Soccer

The under 15 team had a fine 3-2 win over Nord Anglia International School, Leopardstown last Monday which sees them progress into the Quarter Finals of the Leinster League. Loreto’s goals came from Daniella Jaros (2) and Hannah Fox.

Hockey

Both our Junior A and Junior B Hockey squads qualified for their respective Loreto League finals last Thursday. Loreto Beaufort proved the opponents in each.

Our Junior A team was defeated 2-0 and our Junior B team was defeated 4-1 respectively. This brings down the curtain for the season for our Junior teams and well done on a campaign that saw the teams reach three finals this year.

Relove Fashion Competition

Congratulations to Claire Cruz, 5th Year, whose entry to the Relove Fashion Competition was selected as one of the twenty two finalists. Claire created a design using an old skirt, broken jewellery and donated fabric.

At the award ceremony on Thursday which was held in the Rediscovery Centre, Dublin, Claire’s entry was the winner of the Best Research Category amongst some high quality designs.

Water Week

For Water Week, the Green Schools team organised a clean up of the local environs, the school grounds and the beach. Thank you to Ms. Clarke who facilitated this and to all the students who were involved across the week.

Greystones Library Art Competition

Congratulations to Shirley Chen, 4th Year, who was the winner of the Greystones Library Art Competition for designing the Green Teams logo. Shirley was presented with her prize last Wednesday.