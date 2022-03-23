Schools Report: Loreto Bray

Pictured at the Climb with Charlie Cake Sale at Loreto Bray: Ms. Tobin with Jorja Farrell, Layla Meaney, Ava Keogh, Samantha Killeen, Hannah Martin and Kathlyn Doonan.

LORETO SECONDARY SCHOOL

Climb with Charlie Cake Sale

In solidarity with Charlie Bird’s initiative, the school community will walk to Bray Head on Wednesday March 30th in order to raise awareness and funds for the Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association (IMNDA) and Pieta House.

On Friday March 11th, a cake sale took place where a staggering € 712 was raised. A special thanks to Ms. Tobin who organised this and to all the students and staff who baked for the Cake Sale. This brings us closer to our fundraising target of €2,022 for the Climb with Charlie initiative.

If anyone would like to donate to these very worthwhile causes, please log on to www.loretobray.com where a link to donate to the fundraiser can be found.

TY Musical

The Transition Year Musical ‘Godspell’ will run from Wednesday March 23rd to Friday March 25th in the school’s sportshall. The performance kicks off at 7.30 p.m. each night and tickets cost €15. Tickets are available every lunch time in the Main APA from 1.00 p.m.–1.20 p.m. Contact Ms. Gallagher if you have any queries.

TY Eco UNESCO

Congratulations to the Transition Year students who have qualified for the Eco UNESCO semi finals. Jenny O’Brien, Clodagh O’Keeffe and Eve Blunden have qualified with The Clothes’ Swap initiative. Eibhlin Ginty and Amy Cunningham saw their Compost Comrades project qualify. The Bug Burrows was our third project to reach the Semi Finals. This group consists of Molly Byrne, Jasmine Galligan, Amy Harding, Emily Moran, Roisin Mulligan and Tori Lee O’Toole.

Junk Kouture

Best of luck to our three TY design teams who have reached the Junk Kouture South Eastern Regional Finals which will take place this week. ‘Virtual Reality’, ‘As Good as Gold’ and ‘Rising from the Ashes’ have been selected in the final 50 designs which will see the top 10 go through to the All- Ireland Finals. It is a remarkable achievement to have three designs selected for this stage of the competition.

A special thanks to Ms. Ring, Ms. O’Reilly and Ms. Flanagan for facilitating Junk Kouture within the school.

The Hope Foundation

TY students organised a fundraiser on Wednesday March 16th for the Hope Foundation. As part of this non-uniform day, students who donated €2 received a Butler’s Chocolate Bar. €1,066 was raised on the day and thank you to the school community for your generosity in donating to such a worthy cause.

World Book Month

March marks World Book Month in Loreto Bray. Ms. Clarke and the library team have organised school wide events in order to promote the benefits of reading and celebrate diversity in literature. A wide range of activities including Writer’s Club, Book Club and researching books and authors right across the globe has been an enjoyable and enlightening experience.

Basketball

Friday March 11th saw Loreto Bray travel to Loreto Foxrock where three of our times were in action. The Junior A team suffered an agonising defeat 39 to 37 after Foxrock scored a winning basket in the very last second.

Our Minor A team were defeated 29-20 and our Minor B team were defeated 28–8 on the day also.

On a positive note, both the Minor A and Junior A teams qualified for the Leinster League quarter finals where both teams are due to face Castleknock Community College.

Junior Hockey

Well done to our Junior Hockey team who defeated Loreto on the Green 2-0 on Friday March 9th. Both goals were scored by Olivia Gibson, 2nd Year.

Minor Hockey

With the last round of games of the Loreto League played, the final set of results fell Bray’s way. This has resulted in both the Minor A and the MInor B teams qualifiying for their respective Loreto League finals. Very best wishes to all involved in the upcoming finals.

First Year Hockey

Congratulations to our First Year A Hockey Team who have qualified for the Semi-Final of the Leinster League.

Wicklow GAA Panels

Congratulations to Hannah Fox, 1st Year and an Tochar GAA Club, Beibhinn Lavery, 1st Year and Clan na Gael GAA, Lily Murphy, 1st Year and Kilcoole GAA, Clodagh Kenny, 2nd Year and Bray Emmets, and Rebecca O’Connor, 2nd Year and Eire Og, on their recent selection to the Wicklow u-14 GAA panel.

Congratulations also to Orla Fee, 3rd Year and an Tochar GAA Club, as well as Grace Murphy, 4th Year and Kilcoole GAA, on their recent selection to the Wicklow u-16 and Minor squads respectively.

It is a great achievement to have so many of our students selected to the Wicklow underage panels.

Tennis

Congratulations to Rachel Kirby, 2nd Year, who represented the Leinster u-15 team who defeated Munster in Limerick last weekend.