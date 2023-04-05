Schools Report: Coláiste Chraobh Abhann and Greystones Community College

Greystones Community College students and staff wear red in support and recognition of the work of the Irish Red Cross on Wear Red Day.

Coláiste Chraobh Abhann TY student Lena Rose Fennell who who was a finalist in The Law Society of Ireland, Gráinne O’Neill Memorial Legal Essay Writing Final, pictured with Mr. Ryan.

TY Law

Congratulations to CCA TY student Lena Rose Fennell, 4CHN, who was a finalist in The Law Society of Ireland, Gráinne O’Neill Memorial Legal Essay Writing Final, with her essay on the topic of “The Law and Social Media: Striking a Balance Between Freedom of Expression and Responsible Usage”.

First Year French Spelling Bee

Well done to all the participants in the recent 1st year Spelling Bee. The winners were Élodie Boué, 1CCS and Eliza Scott, 1JRD.

Teaching Vacancies 2023/24

An established school with a proven track record of a school that “strives for Academic Excellence and believes in Mutual Respect”. Coláiste Chraobh Abhann is the #SchoolofChoice in the area and we continue to build our fantastic teaching team for the coming academic year. We are recruiting not just dynamic teachers but energetic, passionate, and dedicated teachers who are committed to excellence and innovation.

Global Issues Week

Global Issues Week ran from Tuesday 21st to Friday 24th of March. The aim of the week is to raise awareness about various global issues, but in particular how small changes we make can help in the struggle against biodiversity loss and the climate crisis.

There was a poster display in the GP area, speeches made at assemblies, (thanks to Aoibhinn Keating and Chloe Vickers), and walking debates with all 1st and 2nd year groups facilitated by Transition Year students.

This initiative is funded by Worldwise Global Schools. Well done to all who helped organise the week and those who got involved in the activities.

Basketball

1st and 5th year boys travelled to Avondale College on Tuesday, 28th of March. It was a very enjoyable day for all involved.

The 5th years put up a strong fight against an excellent Avondale side. Every player stood out on the court. Notably Aharon Smith was very strong in defence and offence, resulting in being fouled by an Avondale player 5 times in the one quarter. Bogdan Rusu was consistently under the basket in offence and defence, where his height was an excellent advantage to the CCA team. Callum Davis had great work ethic and was relentlessly hassling for the ball. He certainly didn’t make it an easy game for the Avondale players. From Ms. McCarthy and Ms. Miley thank you to all students who proudly represented the school.

Practicals

Congratulations to our Junior Cycle Home Economics students and our Leaving Certificate Music students who this week completed the practical element of their exams!

Orals

Our staff and students are continuing with the final preparations for the LC oral exams that are taking place over the Easter break. Our school community would like to wish the very best of luck to all students in the coming days.

GREYSTONES COMMUNITY COLLEGE

Vacancies at GCC

As Greystones Community College continues to grow and develop, the school are expanding their team and invite applications for teaching vacancies for 2023/2024.

In light of rapidly increasing enrolments, GCC are eager to recruit a number of hardworking and dynamic teachers to join our vibrant team. These roles present an unique and exciting opportunity to work in an energetic and innovative newly established school.

GCC are seeking teachers in the following subject areas; Career Guidance, Computer Science, PE, History, Geography, English, Gaeilge, Mathematics, Learning Support, Spanish, French, Business, Construction Studies, Design and Communication Graphics and Chemistry.

For more information contact gcc@kwetb.ie or consult the Vacancies page on the KWETB website.

Sports Update

Congratulations to the boys basketball team who won the First Year Boys East Cup. They defeated Clonkeen College on a scoreline of 44-35 in a thrilling encounter. Fantastic performances from Faizan Waseem, Aahad Saleem and Asher Hennessy on the day. A big thank you to basketball coach Mr. Creavin for all the hard work he has put into the team throughout the season.

Information on School Bus Transport

First-time applications for the new school year Transport Scheme are now open and can be made on the Bus Éireann website.

This is important for all the new students joining Greystones Community College in August 2023. Additionally, parents and students of GCC should note that existing pupils who currently hold tickets will be contacted nearer summer when their tickets are due for renewal.

Payments or medical cards are not required at this stage and the family portal will be open to accept payments from 3 April until 9 June 2023. The closing date for first time applications is Friday 28th April.

The Annual Charge for School Transport Services for the 2023/24 School Year will be €75 per Post-Primary Pupil. The maximum annual charge for families will be €125.

Details of eligibility criteria for the School Transport Scheme can be found at www.gov.ie

GCC finalists in School of the Year Competition

Greystones Community College are delighted to receive the news this week that they have been selected as a National Finalist for the ‘School of the Year’ Competition. GCC are one of 10 schools nationwide who have been selected as National Finalists of this prestigious competition.

The “School of the Year” award is based on health and well-being programmes in schools, with a focus also on the school’s contribution to reduce their carbon footprint and to raising environmental awareness in their school community. Well done to the Amber Flag team for all their work in this area.

For more information and to vote for Greystones Community College, please visit https://irevise.com/ie