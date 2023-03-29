Schools Report: Coláiste Chraobh Abhann and Greystones Community College

The Coláiste Chraobh Abhann Senior Boys Football Team who recently defeated Pres Bray and have now advanced to the County Semi Final.

The Coláiste Chraobh Abhann Junior Girls Football Team who narrowly lost out in the A Shield Final to Dominican College.

1st Year Geography students from Greystones Community College pictured on their field trip to the beach to explore the effects of coastal erosion on the Greystones area, led by Ms Ruth Rochford.

Chemistry Workshop

Last week Ms. Wright organised a Chemistry Workshop for the senior cycle chemistry students, delivered by PHD students from Trinity College in conjunction with science foundation Ireland. Students utilised real life techniques of chemistry in the analysis of water samples using various analytical methods. This directly links in to the environmental chemistry module in their course.

Leaving Cert PE

6th Year Leaving Cert students travelled to Ballinakill gym on Wednesday 22nd to complete their performance assessment in circuit and interval training. This is worth 30% of their final Leaving Cert grade. Students were well prepared and showed a super attitude and excellent work ethic by completing the assessment.

World Down Syndrome Day

On Tuesday, we celebrated World Down Syndrome Day. There was a wonderful display in the GP area created by the 2nd Year students. Students were encouraged to wear colourful socks and embrace difference within our school community throughout the day. Well done to all students who got involved.

Junior Girls Football

Commiserations to the junior girls football team who lost the A Shield final on Tuesday in a fierce battle against Dominican college Wicklow.

The game was a thriller from start to finish with stand out performances all over the pitch but a particular mention goes to Keelin Dodd who scored an impressive 5-2 as well as Sarah Heatley who was steadfast in defence. The game went to extra time where Dominican eventually won by a goal.

Each player put in a tireless performance which they can be incredibly proud of. The future of girls football in CCA continues to be bright with these girls. Well done to all involved.

Senior Boys Football

Well done to our Senior Footballers on their win over Pres Bray last Thursday. Needing to win by 3 points to qualify out of their group, they won by 4 on a scoreline of 5-07 to 3-09. Best on the day were Eanna Nolan who scored an impressive 3-03 and Ryan Curran who had an excellent game at full back. We now face Colaiste Bhride, Carnew in the County Semi Final.

CCA Showstoppers

Last Wednesday evening Coláiste Chraobh Abhann hosted our third annual talent show, Showstoppers. This event continues go down in school history as one of the most exceptional and joyous occasions for Coláiste Chraobh Abhann.

Words cannot describe the pride we felt as our whole school community came together on the school premises to celebrate the unique talents and gifts of our wonderful young people. Students, staff, parents, past pupils, and members of the wider school community were overwhelmed by the sheer brilliance of our student performances. From soloists to group dances, from pianists to comedy fun acts, the entertainment was second to none.

Our guest judges were confronted with the unenviable task of selecting a winner. Congratulations to Riain Shannon who won the CCA Showstoppers award on the night and to the Backstreet Babes who won the audience vote.

Thank you to everyone who came along, to our sponsors who supported the event and thank you to our wonderful Showstoppers team who made this event possible. Excellence, mutual respect and an extraordinary sense of school community made this a night to remember!

GREYSTONES COMMUNITY COLLEGE

Nuacht Gaeilge ag GCC

Comhghairdeas le Aaron Byrne agus Morgan Durston a bhronnadh an duais don sár suim agus iarracht a thaispeáin siad i rith Seachtain na Gaeilge. Comhghairdeas freisin le na daltaí a bhuaigh an comórtas Seanfhocail an Lae–maith sibh William, Megan, Alannah agus Alex! Agus comhghairdeas le Amber a bhuaigh an comórtas scannánaíochta Clár Clochán ar meabhar sláinte. Maith sibh gach duine agus go raibh maith agat do gach duine a bhí páirteach.

World Book Day

Last week, Greystones Community College joined book lovers the world over to celebrate World Book Day. As part of the celebration, the school held a successful book swap where students brought books in exchange for tokens. Students then exchanged these tokens for new-to-them books.

1st year girls were also delighted to be invited to Greystones Library to join with writer Ellen Ryan, acclaimed author of ‘Girls who Slay Monsters’–Daring Tales of Ireland’s Forgotten Goddesses. The girls enjoyed hearing Ellen read from her book and participate in a discussion and role play around it.

Other associated events included quizzes and the ever-popular whole school ‘Drop Everything and Read’ initiative. Many thanks to all of those involved in the organisation of a super celebration of books and reading!

GCC Players Perform Three Tales Ten

The curtain has fallen on the outstanding performance of “Three Tales Ten”; a musical and drama production by the GCC Players and GCC Choir.

The production ran across two nights in the Nazarene Hall in Greystones, with exceptional performances seen from 1st, 2nd and 3rd year students from Greystones Community College, skilfully led by Choir Director Ms Aoife Jones and Director, Mr Seán O’Suilleabhain.

The evening opened with Cahal Jayawardene, a 1st Year student who debuted his own composition, ‘400 Miles’ and was followed by solid dramatic performance of three original short plays. Congratulations to all involved and to those who supported this, GCC’s second year of drama.