Schools Report: Coláiste Chraobh Abhann and Greystones Community College

Daniel Milner (Health and Safety Officer), Joan Mortan and Carmel O’Toole (Water Safety Ireland) and Rebecca Wray (First Aid Officer) following the successful upskilling of all staff at Greystones Community College in Basic Life Support and Cardio Pulmonary Resuscitation.

COLÁISTE CHRAOBH ABHANN

Leaving Cert Results

Congratulations to the class of 2021 on their amazing results received yesterday. A proud day with some of the best results achieved by students to date. 84% of our student of the Leaving Cert Applied class received a Distinction.

Coláiste Chraobh Abhann had the pleasure of welcoming Sophie Heaton and Cian Hunt to school having received the top results from the Leaving Cert class of 2021. Well done to all and we wish all our students the best in their futures.

Gaisce Award

Our Transition Year Students will begin their Gaisce journey next week. Each student will take part in three challenge areas where they must develop their physical and personal skills as well as spend time giving back to their community.

The Gaisce Award will culminate with an adventure journey in the Wicklow Mountains at the end of the year. We wish the students the best of luck in their Gaisce journey and we look forward to seeing what they get up to in each of the challenge areas.

Student Council

Next week marks the student council elections where a boy and girl from each year group will be chosen to represent their peers on the student council. The student council is an important initiative in CCA that allows the student voice to be heard and sees the different year groups collaborating with each other. Our nominees have been busy this week speaking at assemblies, making posters and canvassing for votes from their classmates. Best of luck to everyone involved in the election.

CCA House System

We are very excited to launch our new House System for our junior students this week. Students have been split into Houses based on their Tutor groups. Each house has been given a name based on our School Symbol and our House System theme which is trees. Our houses for this year are Oak, Hazel, Pine, Beech and Elm with a tutor class from first, second and third year grouped together in each house.

Students are vying to win house points for their house in order to win the house cup and a reward at the end of the year. House points can be won by demonstrating our school values in and out of the classroom and by participating in school activities and house competitions.

Our students are very excited about the prospect of the house competitions and getting involved in all house activities. Hazel House which is made up of 1CDN, 2SPS and 3NNN, have taken an early lead but all is to play for over the coming year

GREYSTONES COMMUNITY COLLEGE

Creative Arts Schools Programme

Greystones Community College was successful in our recent application for funding through the Arts Council to develop the area of creative arts in the school.

With Mr. Ó Súilleabháin as coordinator, the school has great plans for exciting projects in the area. The theme for our Creative Schools project for this year is Trasna na dTonnta.

The idea is to respond creatively across a range of subjects with projects that are inspired by and spreading awareness of the preservation and conservation of our coast. We look forward to exhibitions, drama performances and creative writing workshops as this exciting project unfolds and we nurture and develop the creative arts in our school.

1st Year Parents Night

We look forward to welcoming all new 1st year parents and guardians to the welcome and information night this Thursday September 16th at 7pm. Parents will have the opportunity to meet key school staff, members of the parent leadership team and also hear from 1st year students and student ambassadors.

Speed Friending Event

To mark International Youth Mental Health Day 2021, the student ambassadors at Greystones Community College organised an outdoor speed friending event for all 1st year students. This gave every single student the opportunity to introduce themselves to each other using the different conversation starters cues that were displayed on each table. After 2 minutes, students moved on to meet more of their peers and to discuss the new conversation cues. The student ambassadors sent a strong message to our new first years that ‘its good to talk but even more important to listen’.

Extra-Curricular Clubs Day

On Friday last, Greystones Community College launched its extra-curricular programme for the 2021–2022 school year. With 24 different activities and clubs on offer there is something for all interests. Students took some time with their tutors to sign up for the different activities which kick off this week.

The new and innovative clubs added to the extra-curricular programme this year include school choir, drama, tag rugby, yoga, hiking and chess. The ever popular GAA, Podcast club and and Soccer and Athletics also continue this year. Full details of the extra-curricular programme is available on the school website.

Free Adult Education Courses

Greystones Community College has a vision to not only provide an excellent education for our students but to also offer additional education and training courses to our wider school community as we develop as a leading educational provider.

In this regard, the school is delighted to team up with Bray Adult Learning Centre to offer exciting free adult education courses at Greystones Community College. These courses are for those who wish to return to education, brush up on basic skills such as reading, writing, maths and IT or up-skill or re-skill for work. The courses will enable participants to gain confidence and work towards a recognised certificate as well as developing the language skills needed to live, work and study in Ireland (ESOL).

Attendance at these courses is part time and is usually 2 hours a week for 6-8 weeks. Classes will take place in Greystones Community College in the mornings/afternoons. All classes are free of charge. Participants are allowed to work at their own pace in small groups to develop skills and confidence. One to one support is also provided.

Initially, the following course offering will be offered at Greystones Community College to begin in late September 2021: 1. Get connected using ICT. 2. Study skills support/Family learning. 3. English as an additional language. 4. Art/Drawing/Ceramics

If you are interested in partaking in an Adult Basic Education course at Greystones Community College, please contact gcc@kwetb.ie.

Enrolments for 2022

The school has been inundated with enquiries about enrolments and admission for 2022. The school will accept applications from 1st October 2021 for students who are currently in 6th class in primary school and due to start secondary school in September 2022. All the information relating to the schools admission policy is available on the schools website www.greystonescollege.ie