Schools Report: Coláiste Chill Mhantáin, Dominican College Wicklow and Gaelcholáiste na Mara

Well done to Dominican College Wicklow students who are part of the DCW Book Club for organising a 'Book Swap' event.

Coláiste Chill Mhantáin TY students, Aoibhe Mitchell and Lucy Hindle, who travelled to the PE Expo in DCU to present their project 'Can adolescents make better food choices?'.

Coláiste Chill Mhantáin students who teamed up with Wicklow County Council Library Service to curate ‘The Past in My Place', an exhibition of Second year CBA displays.

History Week

Last week, 27-31 March, CCM’s historians were very excited to celebrate History Week in the school! Each day, a historical riddle was posted for students to solve with prizes awarded to the winners. A lunchtime Film Club screening ‘The Imitation Game’ launched on Monday and continued throughout the week. Also on Monday, Fifth year history students enjoyed a talk by local historian, John Finlay.

On Thursday, TY students engaged in an archaeology workshop across the day and all First years participated in a medieval castle-building competition. On Friday, all Third year history students competed in a history quiz in the hall and we eagerly await news of the winners!

Thank you to the history department for hosting a great event and to all who participated.

TY Archaeology Workshop

TY students took part in an archaeology workshop on Thursday, 30 March, as part of History Week. They first were given a bunch of items and had to determine whether each was a historical artefact and put them into chronological order.

Students discussed different time periods in history in relation to the artefacts. Then they all went outside, enjoying the beautiful sunshine, to lay out a site grid. Students were brilliantly behaved and now have a much better insight into the work of an archaeologist.

Medieval castle-building tournament

On Thursday, 30 March, all First year students gathered in the hall to battle it out in a medieval castle-building tournament to celebrate History Week. There was great excitement in the hall as materials were passed out and swapped. Students chose to make either a motte and bailey or Norman stone castle.

The creativity was exceptional–castles made of lollipop sticks, playdoh turrets and lego keeps popped up around the room. Students showed their excellent knowledge of what was required in both types of castles and chose materials that would suit their design. We were very impressed with their ingenuity and enthusiasm.

Students were judged by a team of TY history students and Mr Donoghue. The judging panel was looking for a combination of creativity, historical accuracy and aesthetically pleasing castles.

Armagh Planetarium

Early on Thursday morning, 23 March, Third year science students headed off to visit Armagh Planetarium. Upon arrival, we were invited into the dome theatre to a fantastic display on The Big Bang Theory, solar and lunar eclipses, Earth’s seasons and celestial bodies.

The students then explored the Planetarium and its fantastic interactive displays followed by a rocket-building workshop. The competition was fierce to see which group could launch their rocket the greatest height and distance!

The trip proved to be a fantastic opportunity for students to revise the Earth & Space component of their JC Science curriculum. Thanks to the Science Department for arranging the day, a great day was had by students and teachers alike.

‘Make The Days Count’ Art Mural

On Monday, 27 March, Fifth year art students were delighted to have the opportunity to work with visiting artist Shane Ha. They collaborated to design and paint a mural reading ‘Make the Days Count’. The idea behind this is to boost student morale and support the attendance initiative in CCM. A great day was had by all.

‘The Past In My Place’- Second Year Exhibition

Coláiste Chill Mhantáin teamed up with Wicklow County Council Library Service to curate’The Past in My Place’, an exhibition of Second year CBA displays. The aim of the exhibition is to showcase the rich history of the county, while, at the same time, highlighting the diverse heritage of the students.

There were over forty displays including models of round towers and ogham stones. Students’ ancestors included Ireland’s iconic James Connolly and slavery abolitionist, Zachery MacCauley. Students’ spirits were not dampened by the wet weather. They thoroughly enjoyed showcasing their work to members of their family and their friends. Guests included the chairperson of Wicklow Historical Society, John Finlay, and county archivist, Catherine Wright.

Colásite Chill Mhantáin would like to take the opportunity to thank Wicklow Library and, in particular, Gerlanda Magnilia who was responsible for organising the display. They were excellent hosts and provided welcome refreshments on arrival. The exhibition is on display until April 17th for all to see.

TY Gaisce Hike

Well done to our first group of TY students for completing their Gaisce Hike over Monday and Tuesday, 27 & 28 March. On the first day, they hiked from Rathdrum via the Samuel Hayes bridge and Clara, over Trooperstown Hill down to Trooperstown carpark. They stayed overnight in Baltinglass. Here they participated in some ziplining, archery and wall climbing. On Tuesday morning they set off early and continued their Gaisce hike starting in the Miners village, Glendasan, continuing along St. Kevin’s Way and the Wicklow Way back to Trooperstown carpark.

Weather on both days held up. Despite a drizzly start to Tuesday morning, they were soon taking the rain macs off as they climbed along the Wicklow Way.

While everyone was tired after walking the 28km, students and teachers alike will agree that it was a great experience. Congratulations to the first group of TY students to achieve their Bronze Gaisce award!

PE Expo

TY students, Aoibhe Mitchell and Lucy Hindle, travelled to the PE Expo in DCU on Wednesday, 29 March, to present their project ‘Can adolescents make better food choices?’.

In what could be described as the PE version of the BT Young Scientist Competition, the girls formulated a hypothesis, conducted a research project and surveyed students aged between 14-16 years in CCM. Their project garnered a lot of interest on the day. They were questioned by multiple judges on their project and were even re-questioned by one judge, indicating that they were highly regarded in the Senior Nutrition category.

A highlight of the day was listening to on-stage interviews from Team Ireland Olympic athletes and meeting steeple chase Olympian Michelle Finn afterwards for a quick chat. Well done to both girls on all their hard work, this was a great experience.

Youth Ultimate Frisbee Competition

Two ultimate frisbee teams travelled to the National Indoor Arena on Thursday, 23 March, to compete in the Dublin Youth Ultimate competition.

The Girls’ team had a strong start with two wins, Ailbhe Kelly and Samara Dempsey utilising their experience to convert scores. This was followed by a loss to Santa Sabina and then an international match against Dollar Ultimate Club from Glasgow. The girls began to link up some great play in both offence and defence, but the Scots ultimately got the better of us. The girls finished the day with a win in the playoff for 7th position overall. Samara Dempsey was awarded the team frisbee for the competition.

The Boys’ Junior team began the day with two losses against experienced teams, but followed this with two wins and completed the day in 10th position. They also came away with the overall division trophy for Spirit of the Game, an award voted for by opponents. Teams give their opponents points after each match based on their conduct, sportsmanship and overall spirit in what is a self-refereed sport. A deserving testament of the team on the day. Arro Thompson was awarded team frisbee for the competition.

DOMINICAN COLLEGE WICKLOW

DCW Lotto

Thank you to all that participated in our school fundraiser. The draw was March 30th. There was no winner of Thursday’s jackpot. Congratulations to Caimin Browne who was our weekly winner of 20 euro, the grand prize rolls over to next week.

This is a fundraising initiative and the money raised will be used to directly support your children’s education and purchase resources for our school including IT equipment, sports equipment, classroom and teaching resources.

Practicals and Orals

Well done to all of the 6th year Music class who completed their music practicals this week. The practical makes up a percentage of the final LC exam. The students did a fantastic job and can be really proud of themselves.

This week also sees the beginning of the oral exams for 6th years. We would like to wish our students the best of luck with Irish, French, Spanish and German. Remember your best is good enough.

Easter Holidays

We would like to wish all of our school community a very happy Easter and hope that you all get a nice restful break. We return to DCW as normal on Monday the 17th of April

Show Racism the Red Card

On the last day of term, the Student Council and the Diversity Committee organised a Wear Red day, to show racism the Red Card. Students brought in a donation and wore non-uniform (with red!) for the day. Students took part in in-class activities and quizzes around the issue of racism today.

Book Swap

The Book Club students organised a Book Swap event for the last Thursday of term. This was open to parents, staff and students.

Students were encouraged to talk to any parent (or other family member) who could not make the event and to swap a book on their behalf. Plenty of books were taken for younger siblings and there were many recommendations made by the students to each other while browsing - and those students heading to Italy managed to get some good reads for the plane.

The idea was to spark a conversation at school and in the home about likes and dislikes around reading. The conversation continued in the staff room too and there’s going to be plenty of reading done over the holiday. We will be repeating this event for sure towards the end of the year, so be sure to drop in for your summer reading!

Eoin O’Connor visit

We would like to extend a huge thank you to the artist Eoin O’Connor and Denise for taking time to visit us in DCW this week. Eoin spoke with senior cycle Art students and shared his experiences of working as a professional artist in Ireland. It was both informative and inspiring learning about his artistic journey to date.

Worldwise Global Schools National Student Conference

The 2023 conference took place online on Tuesday 28th March. Students from 1st to 5th Year took part. There were some great freeze frame photos created during the day by Dominican students, you can see these on our social media accounts.

The speakers included award-winning journalist, Aoife Moore, and activists such as Blessing Dada. MC for the day was comedian Colm O’Regan. There were many issues explored during the event and schools involved submitted short videos on their WWGS activities throughout the year.

There was of course a video from the Dominican students too, led by Alanah Dalton the team showcased their work around Global Citizenship themes. We looked at issues such as the Circular Economy, Greenwashing, the ‘Fix It’ Campaign (which ‘fixes’ newspaper headlines) among others.

There will be more about the conference in the upcoming issue of the school magazine, The Brightside, which this year is funded by our WWGS grant.

Great Irish Bake

Thank you to all of the staff who contributed and donated to the Great Irish Bake this week. This was a national fundraiser in aid of the Children’s Health Foundation which includes Crumlin, Temple Street, Tallaght and Connolly.

We held a coffee morning in the staff room at break time where staff kindly donated. We raised a total of €262.85 for the well-deserved children’s hospitals. Every little helps!

GAELCHOLÁISTE NA MARA

Bratach Ómra/Lá Folláine

Bhí lá den scoth againn sa scoil an tseachtain seo caite. Bhí Lá Folláine againn mar teastaíonn uainn an bratach ómra a fháil.

D’eagraigh Comhairle na nDaltaí agus Oidí Laura agus Rebekah an imeacht. Bhí tóraíocht taisce le déanamh ag gach bliain. Bhí crannchur eagraithe ag an gComhairle freisin. Bhailigh muid €1160 ar son Pieta House.

Ba mhaith linn buíochas a ghabháil le gnólachtaí áitiúla as duaiseanna a bhronnadh – SuperValu, Dunnes, Coral Leisure Centre, Joanne’s Restaurant, Eddie Rockets, Unique Café & Patisserie, Coffee 4U agus Bialann Opera.

Ginearálta

Iar-scoláirí: Is mór an onóir a bhí ann sár-obair iar-scoláirí GCM a chéilúradh an tseachtain seo caite i UCD–d’éirigh le ceathrar scoláireachtaí iontrála a fháil. Comhghairdeas le Connor Mac Carthaigh, Adam Mac Gabhann, Annika Seadaic agus Amy Ní Bhroin.

Scrúduithe Praiticiúla: Bhí cúpla seachtain gnóthach againn i nGaelcholáiste na Mara. Bhí na scrúduithe praiticiúla ag lucht na séú bhliana i gceol agus ag lucht na tríú bhliana i rang eacnamíocht bhaile. D’éirigh go maith leo.

Comhairle na nDaltaí: Bhuail Comhairle na nDaltaí le chéile arís chun an bhratach ómra a phlé le hOidí Laura agus Rebekah.

Snámh: Léan an chéad bhliain ar aghaidh leis an modúl snámha an tseachtain seo caite. Tá sé mar chuid de rang corpoideachais le hOide Dearan.

An Idirbhliain

Obair Dheonach: Lean na grúpaí YSI ar aghaidh lena n-obair deonach an tseachtain seo caite. Chuaigh grúpa amháin go dtí teach altranais agus grúpa eile go dtí an ghaelscoil, leanfaidh siad ar aghaidh leis ar feadh cúpla seachtain. Cinnte tá siad ag baint sult as agus is maith an rud é go bhfuil rud éigin tairbheach á dhéanamh acu dá bpobal áitiúil.

Gym: Léan lucht na hidirbhliana ar aghaidh leis an modúl sa gym an tseachtain seo caite. Tá sé mar chuid de rang corpoideachais le hOide Dearan.

Cúrsa Réiteora: D’fhreastail lucht na hIdirbhliana ar chúrsa réitrora leis an FAI. Bhí lá tairbheach acu go léir agus d’fhoglaim siad go leor scilleanna.

An Spórt

Galf: Bhí roinnt daltaí páirteach i gcomórtas gailf le déanaí. Bhí lá mhaith acu agus ní féidir leo fanacht go dtí an chéad lá eile.

Cluiche Rugbaí: Bhí cuiche rugbaí ag na buachaillí sóisearacha an tseachtain seo caite. Cinnte bhí lá iontach acu. Bhí siad go léir iontach agus léirigh siad go léir ceannaireacht. Bhí Oide Dearan an-bhródúil astu ar fad.

CLG–Buachaillí Sinsearacha: Bhí cluiche den scoth ag na peileadóirí inniu. Bhí an cluiche i gcoinne Templecarraig. Ba é 6-12 go 3-4 an scór deiridh!! Maith sibh, a bhuachaillí .

Lean muid ar Twitter (@nuachtGCM); Facebook (Gaelcholáiste na Mara); Instagram (Gaelcholáiste na Mara) chun an t-eolas is déanaí a fháil.