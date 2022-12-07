Schools Report: Coláiste Chill Mhantáin

COLÁISTE CHILL MHANTÁIN

Parents’ Association

The PA met on Tuesday night, 29 November, in person for the first time in many years. There was a good turnout, and the members were very appreciative of the DEIS presentation given by senior management. The members are also reviewing fundraising opportunities to support the school’s extra-curricular opportunities and are also working on two policies in the coming years.

CCM College Awareness Week

A sincere thank you to the whole school staff of Coláiste Chill Mhantáin, for participating in the 2022 College Awareness Week (CAW), sharing their college information (name of college, what they studied, their learning experiences of going to college etc) with students from First year to Sixth year, both in the classroom, and through a series of videos that were specifically created by the CCM Guidance Department for CAW 2022.

As an extension of the information covered in school during CAW week, as a school we encourage our students to continue the college awareness conversation outside of the classroom and we ask parents/guardians to think of family members, relations & friends who could talk to their son/daughter about the experience of going to college.

All of the CCM CAW videos are available to view on the ‘CCM Whole School Guidance & Careers’ Facebook/Instagram Page.

Sixth Year Careers Quiz

Well done to Rían Byrne, Eliska Gorman and Angelica Geoghegan who participated in the CCM Careers Quiz on the final day of the 2022 National College Awareness Week. During the Quiz, the students competed against each other, answering 60 career and college focused questions.

As part of the quiz, the audience of Sixth year students was also invited, on occasion, to answer some of the questions, and additional was given to the participants and the audience by the staff from the CCM Guidance Department who organised the event.

Aptitude and career interest assessment

To assist with the process of subject choice for entering senior cycle, and to help students narrow down career options, as part of the 2022 College Awareness Week, Transition Year students completed the ‘My Future Choices’ Aptitude & Career Interest Test. The test was organised and administered by the CCM Guidance Department, and students were immediately emailed their results upon completion of their tests.

Women In Technology Webinar

Thank you to Sally McHugh from the University of Galway, Mary-Kate Tyrell from Fidelity Investments and Nia Northime from Hewlett Packard Enterprise who delivered an online presentation to CCM female students considering a career in computers and IT. The presentation focused on Mary-Kate and Nia outlining and explaining their working roles in the IT sector and encouraging more young women to apply for courses and training in this sector.

Student Council

On Wednesday, 23 November, ten members of the Student Council attended Comhairle na nÓg Youth Summit in the Parkview Hotel, Newtownmountkennedy. The event was attended by many Student Council bodies representing schools throughout Co. Wicklow. Mr. Tommy Ansley, Cathaoirleach of Comhairle na nÓg, welcomed all students and opened proceedings.

Students took part in moving debates and group work as well as interactive quizzes as they explored and debated on topics such as drugs, climate change, vaping, public transport, pollution, discrimination, mental health and the cost of living. Students enjoyed the day immensely and look forward to bringing their newfound knowledge back to the Student Council body at our next meeting.

Art Club

Last week in Art Club students experimented with the printmaking technique called monoprinting. Art Club takes place every Monday at lunchtime in LG35 with Ms Kenny and Ms Travers.

Art trip

On Monday, 28 November, all First year Art students travelled to Artane to visit the Van Gogh Immersive Experience Exhibition. This was a great opportunity for students to become familiar with some of Van Gogh’s work in a fun and interactive way. Students enjoyed the virtual reality tour though Van Gogh’s life and artworks. Students also had the chance to create some of Van Gogh’s paintings. The students really enjoyed the experience and were a credit to the school.

Perform Ireland

On Friday, 25 November, a group of 37 music students from First to Third year travelled to the RDS, Dublin where they took part in a day of workshops organised by Perform Ireland. Students engaged in a range of dance, vocal and performing arts workshops. Clara Earls (Third year) and Rugile Salaviejute (First year) participated in a singing competition where they performed a song of their choice. Students thoroughly enjoyed the Kangoo dancing activities! Each student received a certificate at the end of the day to recognise their participation.

Self Help Africa

On Monday, 28 November, TY students took part in a second talk from Jim Kirwan and Self Help Africa. This week he spoke about gender. They discussed the stereotypical ideas we hold with regard to gender roles. Jim questioned why we have those beliefs also. He showed videos from women in Gambia who explained what their roles are compared with those of men. He then spoke about gender imbalance and inequality between men and women. It was a very informative and interactive talk where the students were given an insight into life for women in different countries. We look forward to Jim’s third and final talk this week.

Senior debating

Coláiste Chill Mhantáin’s Senior Debating team recently met Holy Child Community School Sallynoggin in an intense live online Concern debate. The team opposed the motion ‘GMOs are necessary in the fight to end world hunger’.

CCM demonstrated their excellent skills of public speaking, refutation and rebuttal which ended in a 0-4 unanimous victory over Holy Child. A huge congratulations to the team Toby Keating (captain), Aldrin Omana, Kaz O’Donnell and Dylan Byrne for their hard work which truly paid off on the day.

We look forward to our next live event on 1st of December against Holy Faith Secondary School. CCM will oppose the motion ‘HIV/AIDS in the global south is the forgotten pandemic’, with Dylan Byrne as captain for this round. We wish them every success.

Irish history guest speaker

Peter O’Connor, survivor of the Dundalk bombings of the 1970s, visited the school to speak to Third year students on Wednesday, 30 November. He gave a very candid account of what happened to him when he was just a teenager.

The lynchpin of his message, however, was the importance of people coming together. He gave countless examples of how people ‘other’ those who are different to themselves and how dangerous this can be. He warned against polarisation in society and discussed the importance of children being educated together. Peter told students how important it is that people meet others who are different to them and hear their stories.

The class were enthralled to hear a first-hand account of the impact the Troubles had on the real lives of people and how they are still resounding today.

First Year Gaelic

CCM 4-12 : Avondale 2-4. CCM maintained their winning streak in the First year Wicklow Gaelic Championship with a dominant display over Avondale CC in Laragh on Tuesday, 29 November. From the outset, CCM set out on a mission and were 1-3 to no score up and in control of the game before Avondale hit them on the counterattack.

Some slack defending allowed Avondale to find space down the middle, scoring two goals to even up the game on fifteen minutes. This sucker punch had a good effect on CCM as they went on to close out the half with three points from Charlie Gavin and two from Harry Butler.

Avondale struck first in the second half with two pointed frees, but CCM snuffed their challenge out form there on taking over in all areas of the pitch with scores form Charlie Gavin, Harry Butler, Toby Salley, Sam Conyard and Daragh Cullen. Other good performances on the day came from Sean O’Brien, Jack Duffy, PJ Lane, Sam and Kale Conyard.

The training these boys are doing every Tuesday evening as a group is really paying off. They have one more group game to play against Dunlavin at home before Christmas.

Senior Girls’ Gaelic

CCM senior girls took on St Kevin’s of Dunlavin in the Senior B Shield Final on Thursday December 1. Despite missing some girls due to injury, the girls fought well and there was only a point separating the two teams at half time. Unfortunately, St Kevin’s pulled away in the second half and won the contest.

Special mention to Sixth year students, Ria Gregory, Kara Doyle, Emma Waters, Áine Hill, Mia Cowdrey and Amy Doyle, who represented CCM for the final time. All of our 6th year girls have made great contributions to CCM Gaelic over the past six years, and we wish them well in the future.