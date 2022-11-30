Schools Report: Coláiste Bhríde Carnew and Dominican College Wicklow

COLÁISTE BHRÍDE CARNEW

Art Exhibition

Congratulations to Aidan Bolger in 6 Oak, who was recently featured in an art exhibition in Askamore Community Centre from Thursday to Sunday last. Included in Aidan’s exhibits was a self portrait, a portrait of Sir David Attenborough and a number of other studies of animals. Aidan was awarded a ‘Special Merit’ in the Texaco Children’s Art Competition last year and will be sitting the Leaving Certificate art exam in June of next year.

Junior Cert Results

Congratulations to all students who received their Junior Cert results last week . A moment to be very proud of, given the huge disruption to learning during the pandemic. Well done to all!

Belong To Stand Up Week

Last week, Colaiste Bhríde decided to join other schools across the country and take a stand against LGBTI+ bullying. Our school’s equality officer (Kate Dolan) and diversity officer (Sean Doyle) co-organised stand up week with help from our wellbeing co-ordinator.

On Monday we started the week off with equality and diversity themed SPHE classes as well as a drawing competition for the younger years. A big congrats to our winners; Aoibh Johnson, Hannah Redmond, Grace Shannon and Dearbhail Gregan, and a well done to the hundreds of other entrants.

Then on Tuesday, our social area was filled with music, pride themed decorations and rainbow face painting and stickers.

On Wednesday, our staff did a walk of solidarity at break holding hands and later, classes were shown a video on the importance of standing up for one another, no matter who they are.

On Thursday, the whole school wore different colours of the rainbow and formed a human pride flag. Thanks to John Naylor for loaning us his drone.

We ended the week on Friday with a last message to the school summing up the week’s activities. We would like to thank everyone who participated in this event. The atmosphere was incredibly supportive.

Show Jumping

On Saturday, 19th November our open show jumping team of Chloe Walsh, Hannah O’Neill, Sophie Wilson and Johnnie Sheppard travelled to JAG Equestrian Centre in Co. Kildare and they came home with another super win. It was a tough competition with only two teams making it through to the jump off.

In the individual classes, Sophie Wilson was 1st in the metre competition, with Hannah O’Neill taking 3rd place. The 1.10 class was won by Chloe Walsh.

U14 Football

The second year boys football team had a great victory in their South Leinster semi final away to St Kevin’s Dunlavin on Friday Nov 18th.

Both sides met in the group opener in September in Carnew, with St Kevin’s winning by a margin of 4 points on the day. Therefore the Carnew boys knew that they would have to dig deep to overcome their opponents, in order to reach the final.

Colaiste Bhride started well and had 1-2 on the board inside the opening five minutes. Dunlavin soon found their stride and came back into the game as the half wore on. Although the weather was good, the pitch was soft due to the recent heavy rainfall. This made quick football that bit more difficult to execute, which in turn led to numerous turnovers on both sides. Nevertheless the Carnew boys finished the half strongly to open up a five point lead at the break.

Colaiste Bhride faced into a decent breeze in the second half, and knew that if they could avoid some of the mistakes of the first half, they would go along way to securing a final berth. Indeed they burst into the game after half time with some disciplined hard work and fast breaks leading to some well taken scores. With fifteen minutes left, it looked quite comfortable for Colaiste Bhride as they had opened up a twelve point lead. However this was a strong Dunlavin side who refused to give up and they responded again to cut the gap to six. This reignited a fire in the Carnew bellies and they finished superbly in the last ten minutes to run out comfortable winners.

The team now looks forward to their South Leinster final in the coming weeks. A huge well done to the whole panel.

Leinster Basketball

Huge congratulations to Grace Golfer 2nd year, who has been selected for Basketball Ireland’s under 15 Leinster Academy. Grace, who started playing the basketball in first year, has excelled in the sport. In addition to playing for us here in school, Grace also joined Wicklow Gators basketball club and plays in the Dublin League with them. So far this year she has played up an age grade with both the school and her club Wicklow Gators to under 16 level. Grace will be part of our second-year basketball girls team who will be playing competitively in the new year.

U16 Basketball

Making the jump up to grade ‘C’, both our under 16 boys and girls teams progressed from the group stages proving they are more than able for this grade of basketball. Our under sixteen boys took on the High School Clonmel in the quarter finals while the girls faced Tyndall College Carlow.

The boys had a home advantage for their game which was a thriller right down to the end. Both teams matched each other score for score but coming into the last minute Carnew were lagging behind by four. After a timeout, the lads ran a brilliant play to leave Scott Dixon open in the corner to sink the long-range two. Carnew then stopped the clock by fouling and sent the High School to the free-throw line. The High School missed both free throws leaving ten seconds for us to get the ball up the court for a quick shot to force overtime. However, strong defence from High school led to us turning over the ball and as the ball slowly rolled over the sideline the buzzer sounded and our boys bowed out of the competition after giving it their all. The player of the game was most certainly Milo Quinn who lead our team in rebounding and scoring.

After a good win in the quarter finals against the Ursulines Thurles, the girls faced Tyndall College who we faced last year at the same stage but at D grade. Carnew started brilliantly in what was always going to be a tough game, Grace Colfer opened the scoring early on and some great team defence left nothing in it at the break. In the second half, Tyndall College pulled away and to secure the win but our girls never stopped fighting until the end.

Split the Pot

Congratulations to Bernie Redmond, Coollattin Road, Carnew who won €242 in this week’s Split the Pot.

DOMINICAN COLLEGE WICKLOW

Yellow Flag

On Friday 18 November, DCW was visited by Jenny Hayden from the Yellow Flag Programme to assess whether we have achieved our Yellow Flag, which celebrates diversity, promotes inclusion, and challenges racism. Jenny was met by Ms Tyrrell and Ms Flood who have been organising the programme over the past year. She was introduced to students from all year groups whom she spoke to about diversity and inclusion in DCW. Members of the Student Council, the school magazine, the Diversity Committee, and students from various subject classes were asked about their knowledge of what DCW is doing to promote and celebrate diversity in our school.

The students spoke very well and were given the opportunity to showcase both their classwork and projects they have been involved in outside of class that explore different cultures and traditions. We were delighted to learn that we have achieved our Yellow Flag for diversity and we sincerely thank Jenny Hayden for her visit, and all the students involved who promoted their work and our school so enthusiastically. We are very proud of you all.

Senior Hockey

Following their first defeat of the season to Drogheda Grammar school the senior hockey team dusted themselves off and with a renewed determination prepared to take on Sutton Park. The game was a home fixture played on November 22nd. It was always going to be a tough task as Sutton Park had a very tight encounter with Drogheda. The Dominican girls drew on their learning from the previous game, tightened up on their marking and played a wider, more attacking game. The backs played a blinder keeping the ball out of the circle and denying the opposition all goal scoring opportunities despite the numerous short corners. Well done to goalie Rachel Byrne who was superb and kept a cool head throughout. The score remained 0-0 at half time. The Dominican side pressed hard in the second half and put pressure on the opposing defence. However, there was nothing to separate the teams and the score remained 0-0. A nail-biting game right to the final whistle. Well done to all players on a great team effort. The next game will also be played at home as the girls play host to Loreto Bray on December 8th.

Junior Cycle Results

Congratulations to all of our TY students who received such fantastic results in their Junior Cycle. All of the hard work and dedication paid off as students received tremendous results across the board. This talented and dedicated group smashed the national averages with high percentages of Higher Merits and Distinctions. A special congratulations to Ava Martin who scored 4 Distinctions and Caelin Lenehan with an amazing 6 Distinctions. We are so proud of all our students and teachers.

DCW Lotto

Thank you to all that participated in our school fundraiser. The draw was November 24th. There was no winner of Thursday’s jackpot. Congratulations to Carol Power who was our weekly winner of 20 euro, the grand prize rolls over to next week. This is a fundraising initiative and the money raised will be used to directly support your children’s education and purchase resources for our school including IT equipment, sports equipment, classroom and teaching resources

3rd Year Parent Teacher Meeting

A big thank you to all of the parents/guardians and students who attended the 3rd year parent teacher meeting on Tuesday 22nd November. We had a fantastic turn out and it was a great chance for parents and teachers to meet in person again. Engagement with parents is so important to DCW and we always welcome any opportunity for them to come into the school building.

Christmas Exams

Best of luck to all the DCW students who are beginning their Christmas exams on Friday 25th November. Our 6th year students are also getting the opportunity to sit an oral exam in Irish and their chosen modern foreign language. This is invaluable preparation for their mock and Leaving Certificate exams. Thank you to all of the teachers involved. The students have been working hard and it is now time to reap the rewards.

TY Musical

TY students are busy rehearsing for DCW Musical ‘Ella Enchanted’ under the direction of Ms McIntyre and Ms Murphy. All students are working hard to get ready for opening night. There is a great buzz of excitement as we start to see all the hard work pay off on stage with set design, those on stage and the backstage workers. It promises to be a great week of shows and we are looking forward to seeing everyone there. Tickets are available now from the admin office and Earls Newsagent. The curtain rises at 8pm on Tuesday the 6th, Wednesday the 7th and Thursday the 8th of December. Tickets are 12 euro (adult) and students 5 euro.

College Awareness Week

Monday marked the beginning of College Awareness Week in DCW and nationally. Throughout the week students engaged with different activities to raise their awareness of the importance of further education. Throughout the school students could see posters displaying famous people and where they went to university, information about teacher’s college experience and a display of college prospectus. Senior cycle students listened to talks by CAW and the renowned Brian Mooney where he gave advice on choosing the right college course. TY students also engaged in a career/course/skills worksheet that showed them the importance of linking all three elements. Some of our junior students got to experience college life first hand through virtual tours of universities. We hope that this has inspired our future generations of learners and that they can truly see the value of further education.

Learning Leaders

As part of our school self-evaluation process DCW have been focussing on the importance of effective feedback to students. We value students being part of their own learning and can see how effective feedback given to students with regard to their homework and exams is so beneficial. To further this process, we asked the DCW Learning Leaders to take part in a focus group. Within this focus group the students discussed the benefits and methods of effective feedback. The results of these discussions will help inform our school self-evaluation process further.

Junior Science Video Competition

A Junior Science video competition was held as part of DCW’s 2022 Science Week. The students in Junior Cycle science were asked to make a ‘60 second video’ on any aspect of science. The videos submitted were of an extremely high standard and covered a huge range of fascinating topics. The prizes were awarded to the following: Holly Byrne in 2nd year won first prize for her super video on how best to empty a water bottle, and second place went to Molly Mc Hugh in 1st year for her very informative video on Prader–Willi Syndrome. Congratulations Holly and Molly and well done to all the other students who entered their videos.

Carol Concert

It’s that wonderful time of the year again where preparations have begun for the annual Christmas carol concert. Both students and staff have been practising hard and it promises to be a wonderful festive event. A reminder that is on the 15th December at 7.30 in the Convent Chapel.

LIFT Award

Congratulation to the management of our school who have been nominated for a LIFT Award in the Positive Attitude category. While the senior management in our school are very modest it is lovely to see their hard work and commitment being recognised. Here is what the nominator had to say,

“Lorraine (Principal) and Neal (Deputy Principal) have led the school through Covid and beyond. They have shown empathy towards their staff and students, they have led with respect and determination. They have worked keep wellbeing of both students and staff to the forefront and continue to do so. Above all they have led by example and kept, and keep, a positive attitude at all times. The school community are grateful for everything they do. They work as a team, they always have time for both staff and students. They go above and beyond.” Congratulations and best of luck!

Wellread National Award

This year we have started working towards our Wellread National Award. MS Tyrrell, Ms Doyle and Mr Martin have been meeting to plot the progress. The school Book Club, led by second year students Hannah Doyle, Grace Barry, Erin Doyle and Emily Reilly, visited Wicklow Library earlier in the term to talk to Bairbre there about different ideas and projects. As well as giving the students a full tour of the Library, Bairbre was also interviewed by them for the upcoming issue of the school magazine.

The Book Club’s current read is Skulduggery Pleasant by Derek Landy and Bairbre was great (as always!) in arranging the copies for us. As well as this, Transition Year students Mika Kelly and Mia Wynne are heading up our Wellread Student Team. They have already been down to Bridge Street Books and the school would like to extend a huge congratulations to Joanna and everyone at Bridge Street on their recent win, being named An Post Irish Bookshop of the Year 2022. A huge thank you also to Joanna who has offered to work with the staff and students on updating the school library.

The Diversity Committee

The Diversity Committee is taking a break while the exams are on. Having been thrilled to achieve our Yellow Flag status we are now looking forward to continuing the work. New members of the Diversity Committee will be coming on board at the next meeting and there is plenty being planned for the rest of the school year. Ms Flood and Ms Tyrrell are keen to see what the students will come up with!

The Brightside

TY editors are taking submissions now for the next issue of the school magazine, The Brightside. With thanks to last year’s editors, Mya Neiland and Aislinn Thomas for their tips in the handover, current TY students Karla McEvoy, Grace Doherty, Lilly O’Donoghue, Hannah Synott, Keelin Rawson and Sorcha O’Neill are looking forward to getting their teeth stuck in! This issue is being funded by the WorldWise Global School grant–so watch out for plenty of info on the Sustainable Development Goals within. The photography, short story and art competitions have been launched, with the theme of ‘Life on Land’ (Sustainable Development Goal, 15) and we are looking forward to seeing the winners in print later in the New Year.

WorldWise Global Schools

Our Student WorldWise Global Schools team, headed up by Alanah Dalton and Alex Rose with Lara-Faye Jameson, Sarah Williams and Daniela Tamani are working away on keeping the school updated on issues such as COP27–the students are keeping the WorldWise Global Schools noticeboard updated regularly. Among some of the schoolwide activities, Ms Kristiansen’s geography students, Ms Tyrrell and Ms Martin’s CSPE students, Ms Kelly, Ms Stafford and Ms May’s science students all took a closer look at many of the issues being covered in COP27 as well as working on the Climate and Nature Summit 2022, organised by the Irish Secondary Schools Sustainability Network. Mr O’Reilly and the Green School’s team are also looking at the issue of water and are working on a campaign to raise awareness within the school community.