Schools Report: Blessington Community College and St Kevin’s Community College Dunlavin

BCC students accepted into BIMM Institute

Congratulations to Hannah Doherty and Dylan Hargreaves on their acceptance into the British and Irish Modern Music (BIMM) Institute for this coming September.

They follow a number of other very talented musicians from BCC who have also studied at the prestigious institute. Well done to our proud music teacher Ms Flemming too.

CPR/Defibrillator training

Safeguarding our pupils and indeed anyone who may be visiting or using the school facilities, is crucial.

Alternatively, having defibrillators in our school and engaging in CPR/Defibrillator training will offer pupils, staff, visitors and the community a better chance of survival should a sudden cardiac arrest strike.

Thanks to Simon Taylor and all of the First Responders for the CPR and Defibrillator training course for all BCC staff.

Darkness into Light

Blessington Community College will take part in Blessington Darkness into Light for Pieta House at 4.30am on Saturday May 6th. We would be delighted to have students, parents or other family members register with us and help raise much needed funds for suicide prevention.

ST KEVIN’S COMMUNITY COLLEGE, DUNLAVIN

Neurodiversity Celebration Week

Last week was Neurodiversity Celebration Week for students and staff of St Kevin’s Community College.

The aim of the week was to raise awareness and spread the message of kindness. We focused in particular on the strengths and opportunities created by our differences.

Our noticeboards and information screens displayed positive messages of inclusivity for the entire week.

Boys Gaelic Football

Well done to the Senior boys football who edged out a tight affair against Pres. Bray in Laragh last week, on a final score of 2-12 to 2-11. The boys go on to the county final, which will played after the Easter holidays.

Our Junior boys enjoyed a narrow victory over Coláiste Bhríde Carnew. The boys started slowly and were 10 points to 2 down at half-time, but rallied strongly in the second-half to prevail on a final scoreline of 3-07 to 0-13 points. Well done to both teams.

Recruitment 2023-24

We are excited to announce that our recruitment campaign for 2023-24 is underway.

If you are interested in joining our excellent teaching team please visit our website www.stkevinsdunlavin.ie.

First Year Debating Competition

Congratulations to 1 Red, who emerged as winners in the First Year debating competition. For the past few weeks, our first-year students have been participating in a debating module in preparation for the competition.

In the final, 1 Red won against 1 Blue in a highly contested debate in front of the entire year. Well done to all involved.

Happy Easter

From everyone at St. Kevin’s, we wish you a happy and restful Easter break.