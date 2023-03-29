Schools Report: Blessington Community College and St Kevin’s Community College Dunlavin

Some of the dino-mite costumes on show at the St Kevin's "Desk to a Mile" event.

TY Trip to Zip-It

Our TY classes ventured to Zip-It in Cruagh, Dublin. Upon arrival, one group of eager students put on their harnesses immediately and commenced the complex training course while the other group participated in a challenging hike.

Once each group had completed their tasks, everyone concluded the visit to Zip-It up in the air, ziplining and engaging in the various Zip-It activities. Some people overcame their fears of heights while others fully embraced this great opportunity to partake in outdoor pursuits. Our brave teachers Ms McKeon, Mr Dunlea and Ms Vesey also got involved in these fun-filled and challenging activities. Many thanks to these teachers for accompanying the TY students.

TY Golf

All TY students participated in golf lessons in Blessington Lakes Golf Club, Baltyboys, on Thursday 23rd March. Everyone learned a large quantity of knowledge relating to this sport and were provided with an opportunity to improve their golf skills. Many thanks to Catherine Behan, Helen Farrell, Eilish Lawler, Dympna Darby and Golf Pro, Tom O’Neill for hosting the TY classes over the last number of weeks.

Careers News

5th year students thoroughly enjoyed an informative talk by Victoria from ATU Letterkenny. The Level 6 courses in Physiotherapy, Occupational Therapy and Dietetics were of particular interest to our students and linked with 2 years in Coventry to give a fully recognised degree. Many thanks to Ms Lillis for organising this event.

Ethos Week

Ethos week was celebrated in BCC. Each morning in Student Centred Wellbeing our students celebrated ETB Ireland’s five strands of ethos by participating in activities that convey their importance.

Such activities involved producing a “Care board” where students could take a positive affirmation to start their day, a walking debate which focused on the topic of respect, class discussions regarding the cultures and languages our school community is made up of and many more. Thanks to Ms Flemming and Ms King for organising this significant week.

BCC Parents Council and the local Community

We would like to take this opportunity to thank the parent body and the Blessington community. With your support, the Parents Council have been able to make a generous donation to the amazing production of Shrek The Musical which was performed last November in our school. Well done to the teachers and students involved.

Please pay close attention to our school’s Facebook page for other projects, which we have been able to support.

Thanks again to the Parents Council and the wider community for their continued support and dedication.

Maths Games

Our TY White Maths class has been busy creating Maths games over the last couple of weeks. They encouraged other year groups to partake in these games in order to improve their numeracy and problem solving skills. Thanks to the TY students and Maths department for all of their hard work!

ST KEVIN’S COMMUNITY COLLEGE, DUNLAVIN

Scór na nÓg

Well done to three of our First-Year students, Ruairí Glennon, Emmet Harney, and James Mooney, who were on the winning quiz team for their club, Hollywood GAA, in Scór na nÓg Chill Mhantáin 2023.

Transition Year Activities

Recently, our Transition Year students attended the EPIC Museum in Dublin. The students were taken back in time to learn about history of emigration in Ireland and the lives of the Irish abroad. Afterwards, they got an informative guided tour of the Trinity College Campus, in the heart of Dublin City.

Two Transition Year students, Grace Barber and Eimear McCann, attended the Flag Day Ceremony in Waterford on Monday 6th March, organised by the Thomas F. Meagher Foundation. The ceremony marked 175 years since the first flying of the Irish Tricolour at 33 The Mall, Waterford. On the day, an Taoiseach Leo Varadkar addressed the audience, following which Grace accepted the Tricolour on behalf of St. Kevin’s Community College.

Daffodil Day

Last week, Mr Diskin’s Agriculture/Horticulture class raised an impressive €236.50 in aid of the Irish Cancer Society. Thank you to all who helped organise the event and to anyone who contributed to this worthy cause. he day.