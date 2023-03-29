Schools Report: Avondale Community College Dominican College Wicklow and East Glendalough School

Congratulations to the winners of the Fairtrade poster competition at Dominican College Wicklow: Maja Zolich, Zofia Zero and Aoife Marah.

One Book One Community

One Book One Community is an initiative coordinated by Home School Liaison Officers, Yvonne Brennan, in Avondale Community College (ACC), and Monica Byrne in Our Lady’s Girls School and The Boys National School Rathdrum.

The project which was generously funded by Wicklow Partnership, involved First Year students from ACC and Sixth Class students from Our Lady’s and The Boy’s National School reading the novel ‘Skellig’, by David Almond. The imitative culminated in a quiz hosted in ACC with ‘Ms Egan’s Favs’ claiming first place. Thanks also to the parents’ council for their sponsorship and support for the spot prizes!

Sports News

Hard luck to the First Year girls’ basketball team who lost to EGS yesterday in a closely contested game but congratulations to the Second Year girls basketball team who had a great win against Enniscorthy CC in the South East quarter finals!

TY News

Congratulations to TY students Killian Foley, Alex Baillie-Johnston, Alex Byrne and Oscar Dowling who have also qualified for the All-Ireland final of the Fresh Film Festival with their animation ‘A New Terrain’.

This is the second animation from our TY class which has qualified for the All-Ireland final of the Fresh Film Festival. TY students will travel to Limerick on Thursday 30th March to attend the final. The awards ceremony will be televised on RTÉ on April 12 at 7pm.

Parents’ Courses

Details of a number of upcoming parent courses are available on the school Facebook page and school website.

DOMINICAN COLLEGE WICKLOW

DCW Lotto

Thank you to all that participated in our school fundraiser. The draw was March 23rd. There was no winner of Thursday’s jackpot. Congratulations to Grainne who was our weekly winner of 20 euro, the grand prize rolls over to next week. This is a fundraising initiative and the money raised will be used to directly support your children’s education and purchase resources for our school including IT equipment, sports equipment, classroom and teaching resources.

TY Subject Choice

Thank you to all of the parents and students who attended our information evening on ‘Leaving cert subject choice’. Choosing your subjects for the Leaving Certificate is such an important time and so it was great to be able to meet parents/guardians in person and answer any questions.

Our students also had a half day workshop on subject choice where teachers of each subject spoke and 6th year students came in to give advice on their experience of each subject. A huge thank you to all teachers and students who made these events such a great success.

Junior GAA Final

What a performance from our Junior GAA team, who won the Wicklow LGFA Junior ‘A’ Colleges Shield final, on Tuesday. In a rip-roaring contest, in difficult conditions. Both teams served up an enthralling encounter.

In an ominous beginning for DCW, CCA full forward Keelin Dodd struck a goal in the second minute. Indeed, CCA would remain in front until the final minutes with DCW forward Abi Gray putting a free over to level the game and send the match to extra time.

The grit and determination our students showed throughout the match, coming back from four, five and six point deficits at different stages is a credit to their focus and skills. Amy Lalor and Jessica Quinn put in towering performances in midfield. Our defenders did a super job of marshalling a potent CCA attack.

In an amazing forward display our own full forward Alannah Delahunt was not to be outdone by her CCA opponent. Netting an incredible 5-2, with two outstanding goals in particular that any inter-county player would be proud of. Well supported by Abi Gray 2-3 and Rionach Fleming 1-1 in the scoring stakes.

The excitement amongst the supporters was at fever pitch in extra time as DCW struck for two great goals. CCA pulled a goal back, but DCW saw out the game in calm and controlled fashion winning on a scoreline of 8-5 to 6-8.

With over half the team featuring second year students, the future is bright for this group. The Junior ‘A’ Shield was presented to Dominican College captain Amy Lalor by referee Eddie Leonard.

An Tobar

On 22nd March a group of students were taken on a tour of the Marino Institute in Dublin. Organised by Tara Niland from Tobar, the tour took in a visit to the college library, a peek inside the lecture halls, a look around the beautiful grounds outside, a visit to the private chapel, a meal in the college canteen, as well as the highlight - the opportunity to interview a current student.

Marino Institute is an associated college of Trinity College Dublin and is focused on providing education courses and many of the students came away with serious thoughts of becoming teachers now themselves!

Fairtrade/RNLI

Congratulations to the winners of the Fairtrade poster competition. 1st Maja Zolich and Zofia Zero both received a Fairtrade Tshirt and lots of Fairtrade chocolate. 2nd Keelagh Young who received a Fairtrade hoodie and Fairtrade chocolate. 3rd Aoife Marah who received a Fairtrade mug and some Fairtrade chocolate.

The competition in aid of the RNLI started this week with an alphabet of DCW staff to be matched up with their childhood photos. Entries are only 50 cents and in aid of the RNLI.

First prize a 25 euro (one for all voucher). Second prize is a Beauty gift set with perfume, shower gel and body lotion. Third prize: a box of goodies.

Worldwise Global Schools

The WorldWise Global Schools team as well as the Diversity Committee are attending the WWGS Student Conference on 28th March. The theme for this year’s conference is ‘Under the Surface’. The conference will support students in getting to the root causes of global justice issues, as well as how to take meaningful action, through knowledge sharing, guest speakers, and interactive activities in both the classroom and online. Some of the issues to be explored include Media Literacy, Allyship and Activism and The Circular Economy. Speakers include comedian Colm O Regan (who is the MC) and Aoife Moore (Irish Journalist of the Year 2021). The event takes place online and the teams will be reporting back soon.

Book Club Book Swap

The Book Club is organising a Book Swap for Thursday 30th March. Bring in a book you’ve enjoyed and get a token to get yourself another book.

There is a maximum of 10 books per person, but you can bring just one too. The event is open to parents and staff, as well as students. If parents can’t come, students will be finding out what they like to read and will be able to choose a book on their behalf.

Books are to be brought in by Wednesday 29th March and given to the class prefects or class captains who will exchange them for tokens which will then be used at the event on Thursday 30th March.

EAST GLENDALOUGH SCHOOL

Gaelic Football

Our Senior Gaelic football team produced a fantastic come from behind win against strong opposition from Blessington Community College.

After being 5 points down at half time our lads dug deep to produce a 6 point win. Scores on the day came from James Curry, Oliver Purser, Jack Noble, Jake Nally, Dani Salazar (with his first goal of the season) and captain Ronan Gilpin.

Yet again this team have shown incredible heart and determination to reach another Wicklow Final.

First Year Girls’ Basketball season

The First Year Girls’ basketball team performances went from strength to strength this season with some outstanding wins in the South East D division. They overcame some tough competition from the secondary schools in their pool to top it and qualify for a quarter final match against Avondale Community School, a school well known for its basketball success. It was a tight game throughout with two well-matched opponents and the team worked together to grasp a win of 22:18. It’s always a group effort but there were some outstanding performances from Eva Fitzpatrick, Anna Ní Shé and Charlotte Smith. Our defensive players were kept busy fending off the great efforts of the Avondale forwards.

The girls were delighted to be able to play a semi final in their first time out as a collective. It was a quick turnaround with the semi final being played two days after the quarter final.

This game took the girls to St Mary’s of New Ross and it was another tough and competitive match. Unfortunately they came away without the win but they should be proud of the relentless tenacity and ambition they showed on the court. Layla Cashman as captain has led from the beginning and this team holds great hope for the future.

As always we will continue to learn and improve and look forward to some challenge matches in the next few weeks.

Transition Year news

Another week goes by in a flash and before we know it Easter will be upon us. Our TY’s continue to busy themselves each day with a hive of activity and industry taking place around the school.

Our TY Play, Mamma Mia is nearing its opening night and as such, costumes are being finalised, lights and sound tweaked and dance routines practiced. It really does promise to be a wonderful; run so please do keep your eyes open for details of ticket sales coming soon. The show will run from Wed 26th April through to Sat 29th at 8pm nightly.

Elsewhere as we near the finishing line of the TY year our students are finalising their thesis projects, preparing for their Gaisce hike and looking forward to an incredibly busy last stretch. Interview day, Croke park tour and Dublin trips, Drama and Drumming workshops,, Wish Day charity collections and First Aid courses to name just a few.