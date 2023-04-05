Schools Report: Avondale Community College and Gaelcholáiste na Mara

First Year Soccer Tournament Final

A huge congratulations to Team B (red) and Team F (blue) who made it to the final of the 1st year Soccer Tournament.

It was such a close game last week, with no goals scored in the first half. Fionn Kennedy made many excellent saves in the first half for Team B. The second half saw Ross Keanan score for Team B and Igor Sul score for Team F, leaving it 1-1 at full time. Both keepers were fantastic in the penalty shoot out that followed. Team B scored 2 of their 4, and Team F scored 1 of their 4.

Well done to our winning team, Team B (red). Well done also to Fionn Kennedy who was crowned Man of the Match!!!

A special thank you to our three refs Mr Mc Walter, Mr Atkinson and Mr Sweeney, for all your missed lunches on the courts, we really appreciate it. A final thank you to our TY and 5th year helpers who prepped the courts every week.

Sports news

The Junior Girls Football Team, captained by Hazel Byrne, were victorious today against St Mary’s, Arklow in the Wicklow Schools Junior B Shield Final. Each player displayed admirable determination and teamwork. Thank you to St. Mary’s, Arklow for an excellent game and a huge congratulations to everyone involved.

Congratulations also to the First Year Boys’ Basketball Team who beat Coláiste Chraobh Abhann last week but hard luck to the Second Year Girls’ Basketball team who lost their semi-final against Grennan College in Thomastown. Well done to all the squad on a very good season and good luck next year.

Thanks to Noel Cross and Rathdrum RFC for running a Tag Rugby tournament recently for First Year PE classes. Everyone had a great time, well done to all involved.

Fifth Year student Tara O’Toole and Second Year student Molly Byrne competed in the Aspiring Champions Swimming Gala in Enniscorthy on recently. Tara placed first in all 4 of her events: 50 fly, 50 back, 50 breast and 50 free in her age category. Tara also had the fastest times overall of the day in all of her events. Molly got first place in back and second place in breast + free in her age category. Both swimmers got Personal Bests in all of their races too.

Entrepreneurial Success for Keith

A massive well done to Third Year student Keith Lawless who won the County Final at Intermediate Level in the ‘My Entrepreneurial Journey’ Competition

TY News

Congratulations the YSI class who competed in the regional Speak Out event in Griffith College recently. Students creatively presented their project on promoting a healthy lifestyle and will continue to advocate for this throughout the community with the help of Ms Keogh.

Thanks to Ms Hannafin and Mr Breen for accompanying the TY group on their trip to Killary last week. Despite a very early start, students enjoyed an adventure packed trip and enjoyed a range of team building tasks from gorge walking to kayaking and land-based activities.

On Thursday 30th March, TYs headed to Limerick to represent our school at the All-Ireland final of the Fresh Film Festival. Two of our groups qualified; Killian Foley, Alex Baillie-Johnston, Alex Byrne and Oscar Dowling with their animation ‘A New Terrain’ and also Maria, Raquel, Oriol, Ascension, Marcos & Andres with their film ‘Vivamus Moriendum Est’ . The awards ceremony will be televised on RTÉ on April 12 at 7pm.

First Year Easter Egg Hunt

First Year students took part in their final school based induction activity of the year last week when their Fifth Year mentors organised an Easter egg hunt ahead of the holidays. There was eggcellent competition between all groups and thankfully the weather was in our favour and the rain held off.

Congratulations our winning teams - 1st place: The Rabbit Runners and The Glenmalurian’s. 2nd place: The Egg Offenders and The Dawgs. 3rd place: The Easter Bunnies and The Eggcellent Eggs.

Anti-Bullying Campaign

As part of our Anti-Bullying Campaign, ACC participated in the ISPCC lap and Chat Initiative where students and staff were encouraged to pair up with peers at break, lunch or a free period to take a lap of the school and chat about any worries or issues that they may have during the week. Second and Third Year students also had a virtual talk from the ISPCC on issues that may affect their lives.

Finally, as part of the campaign an ‘Odd Sock Day’ fundraiser for Childline was ran by the Wellbeing Committee and raised €195. Huge thanks to Ms Pierce, Ms Cullen and Ms Sinnott for hosting a great series of events.

UCD Entrance Scholars Awards Ceremony

As Principal of Avondale C.C. I was delighted to represent our school at the UCD Entrance Scholars Awards Ceremony on Wednesday 29th of March.

Avondale C.C. is extremely proud of all our students but yesterday was all about Edel Mackey and Niall Sheahan, from the class of 2022, who were recognised for their exceptional Leaving Certificate results.

Niall is currently studying physiotherapy and Edel is studying commerce and business. Everyone in Avondale C.C. wish Niall and Edel every success in their chosen careers. Ms E Fitzgerald.

GAELCHOLÁISTE NA MARA

Bratach Ómra/Lá Folláine

Bhí lá den scoth againn sa scoil an tseachtain seo caite. Bhí Lá Folláine againn mar teastaíonn uainn an bratach ómra a fháil.

D’eagraigh Comhairle na nDaltaí agus Oidí Laura agus Rebekah an imeacht. Bhí tóraíocht taisce le déanamh ag gach bliain. Bhí crannchur eagraithe ag an gComhairle freisin. Bhailigh muid €1160 ar son Pieta House.

Ba mhaith linn buíochas a ghabháil le gnólachtaí áitiúla as duaiseanna a bhronnadh – SuperValu, Dunnes, Coral Leisure Centre, Joanne’s Restaurant, Eddie Rockets, Unique Café & Patisserie, Coffee 4U agus Bialann Opera.

Ginearálta

Iar-scoláirí: Is mór an onóir a bhí ann sár-obair iar-scoláirí GCM a chéilúradh an tseachtain seo caite i UCD–d’éirigh le ceathrar scoláireachtaí iontrála a fháil. Comhghairdeas le Connor Mac Carthaigh, Adam Mac Gabhann, Annika Seadaic agus Amy Ní Bhroin.

Scrúduithe Praiticiúla: Bhí cúpla seachtain gnóthach againn i nGaelcholáiste na Mara. Bhí na scrúduithe praiticiúla ag lucht na séú bhliana i gceol agus ag lucht na tríú bhliana i rang eacnamíocht bhaile. D’éirigh go maith leo.

Comhairle na nDaltaí: Bhuail Comhairle na nDaltaí le chéile arís chun an bhratach ómra a phlé le hOidí Laura agus Rebekah.

Snámh: Léan an chéad bhliain ar aghaidh leis an modúl snámha an tseachtain seo caite. Tá sé mar chuid de rang corpoideachais le hOide Dearan.

An Idirbhliain

Obair Dheonach: Lean na grúpaí YSI ar aghaidh lena n-obair deonach an tseachtain seo caite. Chuaigh grúpa amháin go dtí teach altranais agus grúpa eile go dtí an ghaelscoil, leanfaidh siad ar aghaidh leis ar feadh cúpla seachtain. Cinnte tá siad ag baint sult as agus is maith an rud é go bhfuil rud éigin tairbheach á dhéanamh acu dá bpobal áitiúil.

Gym: Léan lucht na hidirbhliana ar aghaidh leis an modúl sa gym an tseachtain seo caite. Tá sé mar chuid de rang corpoideachais le hOide Dearan.

Cúrsa Réiteora: D’fhreastail lucht na hIdirbhliana ar chúrsa réitrora leis an FAI. Bhí lá tairbheach acu go léir agus d’fhoglaim siad go leor scilleanna.

An Spórt

Galf: Bhí roinnt daltaí páirteach i gcomórtas gailf le déanaí. Bhí lá mhaith acu agus ní féidir leo fanacht go dtí an chéad lá eile.

Cluiche Rugbaí: Bhí cuiche rugbaí ag na buachaillí sóisearacha an tseachtain seo caite. Cinnte bhí lá iontach acu. Bhí siad go léir iontach agus léirigh siad go léir ceannaireacht. Bhí Oide Dearan an-bhródúil astu ar fad.

CLG–Buachaillí Sinsearacha: Bhí cluiche den scoth ag na peileadóirí inniu. Bhí an cluiche i gcoinne Templecarraig. Ba é 6-12 go 3-4 an scór deiridh!! Maith sibh, a bhuachaillí .

Na Meáin Shóisialta

Lean muid ar Twitter (@nuachtGCM); Facebook (Gaelcholáiste na Mara); Instagram (Gaelcholáiste na Mara) chun an t-eolas is déanaí a fháil.