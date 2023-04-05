Schools Report: Arklow CBS, Coláiste Bhríde Carnew and St Mary’s College

Sisters Fraya and Larissa Lowe from Coláiste Bhríde enjoying the reading Initiative 'One Book, One Community organised by Coláiste Bhríde's TY students in the school.

Leaving Cert Irish and MFL orals

We would like to wish all our Leaving Cert students who are doing their Irish and MFL oral exams over the Easter holidays the very best of luck.

Gaeltacht Trip

A huge cohort of our 1st and 2nd Years are heading to the Gaeltacht in Coláiste na BhFiann Droim Rí, Co. Meath on Monday April 17th for 2 nights.

This is a perfect opportunity for our students to practice and improve their oral Irish skills outside the school environment. Plenty of fun and Irish is guaranteed.

Thanks to the Irish Department for organising. We will have more to report and on their return. Bainigí sult as a bhuachaillí.

German Exchange Trip

Some of our students accompanied by Ms. Battye are currently in Germany on a school exchange with our German exchange partner school Ursulinen Würzburg. The students are having a great time and speaking lots of German. We will have more news and photos of this trip on their return home.

Golf News

Well done to all our golfers who took part in the inter schools tournament in Woodenbridge golf club recently. Arklow CBS had two prizewinnerws on the day. A huge congratulations to Ross Doyle Roche who took 1st Place and Aaron Reddin joint 2nd.

Well done to all our students who took part in the tournament and to Ms. Mc Elheron for accompanying the boys.

1st, 2nd and 3rd Year retreats

Our 1st , 2nd and 3rd year students attended a retreat facilitated by An Tobar Nua Retreats. It was a perfect opportunity to take a break from the norm while reflecting on themes such as happiness, meaning and self acceptance.

The day included plenty of team building and fun games. A very enjoyable time was had by all students. Many thanks to Mr. O’Gorman for organising and to Arús Lorcáin for allowing us to host the retreats there.

TY News

Our TYs have just completed another week of work experience. Work experience provides our students with invaluable, experience and skills which will stand to them as they move on to Senior Cycle and make their subject choices. A huge thank you to all the local businesses who take on our students. Your continued support is greatly appreciated.

Easter holidays

Wishing all our students and staff a lovely well deserved Easter break. Looking forward to welcoming you all back on Monday 17th April.

COLÁISTE BHRÍDE, CARNEW

Rather be Reading

Our Rather be Reading (RBR) class recently organised an interactive workshop to support our study of the book ‘A place called Perfect’ which all 1st year students are currently reading. Students from All Saints’ National School are working with us on the project and we were delighted to welcome 3rd to 6th class to our school for the workshop.

The workshop was set out into a number of stations where students got to draw pictures, do word-searches, play charades and much more. There was a lovely atmosphere and we had a number of prizes on the day for students.

Well done to RBR on another impressive event. The group is currently busy planning a table quiz for 1st year students. Watch this space.

UCD Entrance Scholarships

The UCD Entrance Scholarship Awards evenings are always a highlight for students who have joined first year in UCD in all the various faculties. This year there were six awards ceremonies and in total two thousand students were recognised for their academic excellence, having achieved 560 points in their Leaving Certificate.

This year Coláiste Bhríde, Carnew had eleven scholarship recipients. Parents, students and school management attended the ceremony which was held on Tuesday, 28th March in O’Reilly Hall.

Each student received a certificate and each school a commemorative plaque.

Professor Barbara Dooley spoke of the resilience that these young scholars have already demonstrated through Covid times. She stressed that excellence is achieved through diversity which will sustain and build on academic and personal achievements. She advised the young scholars to challenge themselves and to move out of their comfort zones in order to enrich their lives and their learning experiences.

Academic High Achievers: Abbie Byrne, Caoimhe Byrne, Máire Deegan, James Doyle, Victoria Dranko, Aoibhe Lancaster, Cian O’Tuama, Gráinne Rice, Grace Stedmond

Academic Achiever and Gaeltacht Scholar: Isabella Ní Chonaill

Cothrom na Féinne Scholars: Anna Lalor (absent), Heidi Woods

We wish all eleven Coláiste Bhríde recipients success and fulfilment in their university studies and for the future.

New Student Council members

Our 1st year Student Council elections took place last week and we are delighted to welcome six new members onto the council: Eleanor Gahan, Aaron Cullen, Liam Kenny, Aoibhe O’Leary, Rory Butler and Liam Kennedy.

Well done to everyone who put themselves forward and to everyone who voted.

Nuacht Iontach!

Huge congratulations to third year student Éadaoin Kinsella O’Neill who has been selected for a TY scholarship. She will learn through Irish on the island of Inis Oírr for the school year.

Is deis iontach í seo, go háirithe san Idirbhliain, agus táimid thar a bheith bródúil as an éacht seo. Comhghairdeas leat, Éadaoin!

Junior Ladies are Wicklow Champions!

The junior ladies team was victorious against St Kevin’s Dunlavin in the Wicklow schools final last week in only what could be described as miserable playing conditions.

Carnew started off strong with the opening point from Kate Tomkins, although just moments later Dunlavin responded with a goal and just seconds later, to our amazement worked another goal. Carnew worked tirelessly and put a few scores on the board making it level.

The second half began and ambition was high, it was anyone’s game. It wasn’t until eleven minutes into the second half when Dunlavin broke the tie break with a point. Carnew responded with a point. After this Dunlavin started to dominate leading by a point.

Excellent defending was shown by Aoife Wafer stopping goal after goal. Megan Hayes was also a pillar of support and stormed up the pitch along with Aine Mac Donald (Captain) to ensure the cup was coming home to Carnew.

It wasn’t until Aine Darcy rattled the back of the net with a goal, however not without the help of Charlotte Doyle to put Carnew ahead. Minutes later Laoise Doran gracefully scored a beautiful goal in the bottom corner.

The subs massively impacted the game as Danielle Shannon (1st year) scored 1-1 securing the win for the Carnew side. Final score 4:13 to 3:4

Equestrian news

On Sunday, 19th March Hannah O’Neill made the journey to Mullingar Equestrian Centre. Hannah jumped as an individual as we had no team on the day. Congratulations to her as she came 2nd in the 1m league competition and 5th in the 1.10m qualifier. A huge achievement.

On Saturday, 25th March the Inter-schools Show Jumping competition went to Coilóg, Co. Kildare. The team of Cian Byrne, Hannah O’Neill, Johnnie Sheppard and Sophie Wilson left all the poles intact which gave them a place in the jump off. Johnnie and Sophie gave it their all in the jump off and ensured the team red rosette. Second was Wesley College and third Newbridge College.

The individual results were as follows: 1m: 2nd Sophie Wilson, 4th Hannah O’Neill. 1.10m: 2nd Sophie Wilson, 5th Johnnie Sheppard

Split the Pot

Congratulations to this week’s Split the Pot winner - Saoirse Doyle, Kilcavan Carnew. The seller’s prize was awarded to Ciaran Somers, Coláiste Bhríde.

The winner of the Easter hamper was Louise Joyce, Carnew. Congratulations to Angela Macken, Philip Dunne, Joan Doran and Layton O’Neill who all won easter eggs.

ST MARY’S COLLEGE

Befriending Music Anxiety

Ms. Smyth’s 2nd and 3rd year music classes attended a two-day visit lead by Dr. Xenia Pestrova Bennett - a concert pianist, Composer and University Lecturer.

Dr. Xenia worked on helping students overcome worry and anxiety during performances through listening techniques, movement and breathing exercises. The students also had the privilege of listening to Xenia perform.

A special Thank you to Rebecca Kearon, Paula Robres Blando, Madeleine Arrenault, Amy Condren, Olivia Connell and Rhiannon Staines who performed for Dr. Xenia and their class.

Feis Ceoil

Well done to our Orchestra and Ms. Steele who took part in the Feis Ceoil on Monday. They placed joint third out of seven school Orchestras and received a ‘Very Highly Commended’ from the adjudicators.

Chime Charity for Deafness

Two representatives from Chime visited the 3 Jane CSPE class via Zoom. They told the girls all about hearing loss and informed them what they would be doing with their fund raising donation. It was a great success, and they taught the girls some basic sign language.

TY Exhibition Night

Well done to our TY students who presented a selection of their year’s work and projects for their friends and families on Tuesday evening in the Sports Hall. The Junk Kouture class also presented their fabulous entries in a Junk Kouture fashion parade to great applause.