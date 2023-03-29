Schools Report: Arklow CBS, Coláiste Bhríde Carnew and St Mary’s College

Seachtain na Gaeilge 2023

Tá traidisíun fada bródúil againn Seachtain na Gaeilge a chéiliúradh anseo i scoil na mBráithre Críostaí agus arís i mbliana bhí Seachtain na Gaeilge den scoth againn. Bhí réimse leathan d’imeachtaí eagraithe ag Roinn na Gaeilge .

Bhí sárGhaeilge le feiceáil agus le cloisteáil ó na daltaí agus foirne na scoile ar scoil agus ar líne. I measc na himeachtaí a bhí eagraithre bhí turas chuig Páirc an Chrócaigh, turas chuig an bpictiúrlann chun na scannáin “An Cáilín Ciúin agus “Róise agus Frank” a fheiceáil, comórtas postaer bunaithe ar na seanfhocail, Tráth na gceist, srl.

Chríochnaíomar Seachtain na Gaeilge 2023 le Lá Glas.

Comhghairdeas do chuile dhuine a ghlac páirt. Tá físeán curtha suas againn ar Facebook freisin . Gabhaimid ár mbuíochas le Roinn na Gaeilge.

Here in Arklow CBS there is a long and proud tradition of celebrating Seachtain na Gaeilge and again this year we had a very successful Seachtain na Gaeilge 2023. The Irish Dept organised a huge range of activities for our students.

Some of the activities included a trip to Croke Park for our 3rd years a cinema trip for our 2nd, 5th and 1st years to see the acclaimed Irish language films “An Cailín Ciúin” and “Róise and Frank” as well as a poster competition based on proverbs, and a quiz, to name but a few.

We finished off Seachtain na Gaeilge 2023 with a Lá Glas.

Congratulations to everyone who took part. There is a video exhibiting a sample of some of these activities on our school Facebook page. Please check it out.

A huge thank you the Irish Dept. for organising Seachtain na Gaeilge 2023.

1st Year Gaelic Football

A huge well done to our first Year Gaelic football team who have secured a place in the Wicklow Final following a comprehensive win over St.Kevin’s Community College, Dunlavin. A great display of football and positivity from our students.

Athletics News

Well done to everyone who took part in the Wicklow International Athletics Mile Challenge at Shoreline Track, Greystones recently. It was a very successful and enjoyable day for all involved. Special mention to Hubert Wogralik who came first in his race and second place overall for First Years. This is Hubert’s second victory at the Invitational Athletics.

Congratulations also to Owen Gibbons who won the Third Year race. Owen’s dedication to his training continues to pay off and this was a fantastic performance, to Conor Barron who won the Fifth Year race.

A huge well done to Sixth Year student Fionn Henry who came second in the 6th Year race and to Seán Lawlor who ran a fantastic race and also came second in the First Year Ball throw.

Athletics training takes place every Thursday from 4-5 pm. See Mr. O’Gorman for more details.

COLÁISTE BHRÍDE, CARNEW

Music Workshop

The first and second year music classes attended day one of a two-day visit by Dr. Xenia Pestrova Bennett (University of Nottingham) who is an internationally recognised concert pianist, university lecturer and performance coach.

Dr. Bennett worked on aspects of using movement, breathwork and deep listening techniques to overcome anxiety through music. Her workshops aim to improve anxiety management connected to musical performance through managing stress and improving focus.

We look forward to her second visit to the school next week.

Junior Rugby

Congratulations to the junior rugby squad who travelled to Wexford Wanderers Rugby Club to take on Bridgetown Community College in the South East League. On a very wild and blustery day CB came away winners with a 5–36 victory running six tries and Ross Whelan converting three of those.

We wish Cillian Duffy a speedy recovery after he sustained an injury.

Modern Macbeth

On Monday, 20th March, Leaving Certificate students attended a Cyclone Reproduction of “Macbeth”, their single text on their English Paper 2, at The Helix on the DCU campus.

It was a concise production of the key scenes with a somewhat modern twist of the play set against the backdrop of the corporate world. It was an interactive experience for students with the actors stopping at several points to discuss key moments, themes and characters. The intervals allowed students to really engage with the text and develop a personal response.

These trips really bring the texts to life for students and hopefully enhance their appreciation of the work of The Bard!

U17 Football

Well done to the U17 football team who beat Gorey Community school on Thursday last in their first group game of the Leinster championship–B teams. The team showed super resilience to come back and win the game with a last minute goal. They won on a score line of 4-8 to 3-10.

Relove Fashion

As part of the TY Relove Fashion module, twelve of the class took part in the Rubbish Film Festival competition in conjunction with Wicklow County Council.

Recreate Schools visited the school and demonstrated film making techniques and editing skills. They created a short film and a poster over the two days. They were entered into the competition and were the overall winners in Co. Wicklow.

The theme of the film was water conservation and how we waste water daily. Congratulations to all.

Split the Pot

Congratulations to JoJo McGuinness, Arklow, who was this week’s winner of our Split the Pot draw. Our seller’s prize was won by Florrie Bower.

ST MARY’S COLLEGE

Neurodiversity Week

This week St. Mary’s hosted a Neurodiversity Celebration Week in school. Neurodiversity refers to the differences in the way that our brains are wired and recognising that everyone’s brain works differently. Students will learn more about different ways of thinking and learning, as well as the challenges and strenghts associated with dyslexia, dyspraxia, autism and ADHD.

A cake sale also took place to mark the end of a very successful neurodiversity week. There was great support from students who raised over €300. All proceeds from the cake sale will go towards the new sensory room. Many thanks to all who supported this worthy cause.

School Musical - The Addams Family

We are delighted to announce that our next school musical The Addams Family will run from 24–27th October 2023.

Best of luck to all students auditioning and we look forward to a Spooktakular show in October!

Art Tour

The Form 6 Art students recently enjoyed a trip to Dublin visiting the National Museum, National Gallery and the RHA. It was great for the students to get out of the classroom and experience the works of Art first hand–and hugely benefical exam preparation.

Re-love Fashion

Congratulations to Aine Kelly, TY, who made it to the final of the Relove Fashion Competition. The judges were very impressed with Aine’s skill at pattern cutting and construction. Although not a winner on this occassion, we are very proud of Aine’s achievement getting into the top 20 in the competition!

GAA action

The Junior Gaelic Football team, captained by Clea Kinsella, played Greystones Community College in the County Semi-final on March 22nd. They had a convincing win and are now through to the final. Every student played a great game. Congratulations to all involved!

Our Camogie team are also through to the Leinster Intermediate Final. Best of luck girls!

3 Jane Fundraiser

Well done to the 3 Jane class who ran a Bake Sale fundraiser as part of a CSPE action project. They raised €174 in total for Chime Charity for Deafness.

GlobalStudies and Politics

Our TY Global Studies and Politics class have designed fabulous reusable tote bags to raise awareness of being ethical and sustainable citizens. Over consumption has lead to serious negative impacts on the environment and also on people’s finances. The TY students designed these reusable 100% natural tote bags in an effort to reduce their consumption and hopefully influence others to do the same.