Schools Report: Arklow CBS and St Mary’s College

ARKLOW CBS

We Bring the Zoo to You!

A visit from DeerPark Exotics caused great excitement in the school on Friday as part of Science Week activities. Students had the opportunity to learn about the animals first hand and to even hold them!

Allowing students to interact with the animals in a safe and controlled manner. This included an educational presentation on each animal present, safe handling methods, behavioural signs and conservation awareness. Thank you to the science department for organising!

Arklow CBS Music Night

Many thanks to everyone who supported and came along to our Music Night on Friday. Thank you to The Arklow Bay Hotel, Sean Fox, Black Cherry, DJ Donal, Blueprint & Dorin Borescu for their very generous support. Also, another thank you to all the local business’ that supported our raffle with such wonderful prizes.

Finally, thank you to the CBS fundraiser committee for all their hard work over the last few weeks, parents Kerry Ward, Eibhlis Forde, Alison Behan Reddin, Helena Tracy Henry, Faye White, Annalise Mc Bride, Kerry Reid, Luiza Buerescu & Marie O’ Sullivan. Check out our school social media pages for a full list of raffle prize winners. Junior Cycle results

Warmest congratulations to all our students who finally received their Junior Cycle results on Wednesday. They should all be very proud of their achievements; the future certainly looks bright.

Wicklow Comhairle Youth Summit 2022

On Wednesday this week Arklow CBS was well represented at the Wicklow Comhairle Youth Summit. Members of our student council attended this enjoyable day in the Parkview Hotel Newtown along with students from all over the county where the biggest issues for young people in county Wicklow were discussed

Athletics news

Well done to everyone who took part at the Wicklow Invitational Athletics Trail Run at Avondale Forest Park this week. It was a very successful and enjoyable day. Special mention goes to the following Athletes:

Congratulations to Owen Gibbons who finished in 2nd place for Third years and 4th place overall. Owen’s hard work and dedication continues to pay off in each race. Congratulations to Ross Landy who finished in 2nd place for First Year Boys. This was Ross’ first outing to the Invitational Athletics. Well done to all of our Athletes who took part as all received medals for finishing a difficult 3000m run.

Athletics training takes place at Arklow CBS every Thursday from 4-5pm. Please see Mr O’ Gorman if interested.

Gaelic Football News

Hard luck to our first-year footballers on narrowly losing out in their first game playing together as a team. The boys played against a strong Scoil Conglais of Baltinglass side with the game finishing 5-6 to 4-5. There’s sure to be better days ahead for this young group as they gel and get used to playing together as a team.

Soccer news

Hard luck to our u17 soccer team on their narrow 1-0 loss against Wexford CBS in the league on Friday. Another closely fought game between the two schools with Wexford unfortunately coming out on top this time. Furthermore, our first years played their second cup game at home versus Old Bawn C.S. Tallaght on Tuesday.

The lads fought hard at a windy Greystones pitch where they had a rough start, conceding a goal in the opening minutes. Aaron Parle Kinsella rocketed a shot at the opposition keeper which was stopped well, but James McBride’s desire led him to score a rebounded header. At halftime it was 1-1 and substitutions were made. Unfortunately, the opposition came back stronger and got two past us and the game ended 3-1.

Hurling news

Wednesday saw our junior hurlers play CCM in their first ever Leinster hurling semi-final. This was always going to be a tough match as in a previous meeting in the group stage they beat our lads by one point.

And it did not disappoint, from start to finish this was a neck and neck game and at half time it was all square. As the second half began, our lads never gave CCM an inch and with 7 minutes to go Arklow CBS were up by 3 points. This soon changed when CCM got a flurry of scores and put themselves ahead by 3 with two minutes to go.

The true character of our lads was shown, when they could have easily dropped their heads, they did the opposite and dug deep knowing this was their chance to get to a Leinster final. In the final minutes of the match, they scored 1-3 without reply and sent Arklow CBS into their first ever Leinster hurling final! The match ended with a score line of 1-13 to 2-7.

Movember

As part of our efforts to raise awareness for Mental Health and Suicide Prevention, Prostate Cancer, and Testicular Cancer, we held a non-uniform day on Friday the 25th November to raise money for the above causes. Several of our teachers and students are currently taking part in the Movember challenge by growing a moustache, raising awareness, and seeking sponsorship for charities that support these important male health issues.

Geography Field Trip

Our sixth year geography students embarked on a field trip on Wednesday which they will base their Leaving Certificate case study on. They were blessed with the weather on the day as the river Brook was flowing fast.

As usual we are really proud of this bunch of lads who were complimented on their knowledge, enthusiasm and general attitude and work ethic on the day. It was a thoroughly enjoyable day. Now to write it up and get our 20%! Thanks also to Elaine, Ms. A Kinsella and Ms. E Kinsella for organising.

School news

If you have any updates for the school news please forward them to: schoolnews@arklowcbs.ie

ST MARY’S COLLEGE

Drama

St. Mary’s Drama Club enjoyed a special day today at The Mermaid Arts Centre, Bray. We were lucky to secure a workshop called ‘Women in Technical Theatre Roadshow’ with The Abbey/Lir.

We got to try our hand at lighting design and operation, a sound desk, stage management as well as performance on the Mermaid stage. Every student participated in the four different disciplines before choosing one for the final performances.

The professionals from The Abbey and The Lir were hugely impressed with the students’ performances and participation. Well done to St. Mary’s Drama Club and thank you to all at The Abbey/Lir and our hosts The Mermaid, Bray @mermaidarts.

Vincent de Paul

The SVP conference held their annual winter hot chocolate sale yesterday! As you can see there was a huge turn out! It was very successful and a great start to our SVP Christmas campaign!

Gaeilge 24

Bhain na daltaí ar fad an-taitneamh as Gaeilge 24 ar an Máirt. Bhí imeachtaí ar siúl i rith an lae cosúil le Tráth na gCeist Beo don Dara Bliain agus Seisiúin HIIT trí Ghaeilge don scoil ar fad. Bhailigh na cailíní €443 do Chonradh na Gaeilge ar a gcártaí urraíochta. Comhghairdeas le gach dalta agus múinteoir a ghlac páirt ann. Ná déan dearmad, is fearr Gaeilge bhriste ná Béarla cliste!

European Studies

Our Transition Year European Studies Class had a busy day on November 18th with two events.

All our TY Students took part in an interesting webinar with MEP for the South Constituency Grace O’Sullivan. She told us about her time working with Green Peace and how she ended up becoming an MP in the European Parliament. She encouraged the girls to fight for issues they feel strongly about and get involved in politics themselves.

Next our European Studies class met with Wojciech Kostka who works for the European Institution Eurofound. The girls really enjoyed hearing about how he came to work for the European Union and ended up in Ireland. Many thanks to both of our speakers.

Soccer

After a long trip up to North County Dublin last Friday, St Mary’s College played Loreto Balbriggan in the second round of the Leinster u17 cup. Both teams started strong with end to end action for the first 15 mins.

St Mary’s started to show their strength soon after with Aine McKerr slotting one past the keeper about half way through the first half to make it 1-0 to St Mary’s. Abby Healy found the net about 10 mins from the end of the half with a well worked goal. St Mary’s were 2 up at the break. The St Mary’s defence was called into action early in the second half with Eve Fitzpatrick making an outstanding save to hold onto her clean sheet. St Mary’s found a new gear then and began to pull away. 3 more goals from Abby Healy helped St Mary’s to a 5-0 victory.

None of the goals or the clean sheet would have been possible without the player of the match, Divine Luke-Letlhake, who dominated midfield for the full game. Well done to all involved. Training continues Monday, with the third round of the Leinster Cup to be played in the next two weeks.

Gaelic Football

Both our Junior Teams travelled to Ballinakill Thursday last. Both teams showed fantastic determination, skill and teamwork throughout the day in difficult conditions. The girls had a very successful day.

Our Junior A won all 3 games with a comfortable scoreline. Our Junior B won one game and were narrowly defeated in their final two games. Congratulations to all the girls. It’s fantastic to have so many involved. Thank you to Lily Somers, Faye Kennedy and Deirbhile Gavaghan who helped Ms. Smyth on the day.

Our Junior Team would like to wish our Senior Team every success in their final where they take on Carnew on the 25th of November.

Comhairle na nÓg

On Wednesday, the 23rd of November a cohort of Student Council representatives attended the Wicklow Gathering of Student Councils, Comhairle na nÓg. This day consisted of presentations and discussions, with a particular focus on issues that are prevalent among young people today. The day was very insightful and enjoyed by all. A big thanks to all students for their participation on the day.