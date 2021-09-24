Schools Report: Arklow CBS and Coláiste Bhríde

The Coláiste Bhríde senior ladies’ football team who hosted Gorey Community School in a challenge match and began the season with a very impressive victory.

ARKLOW CBS

Twitter competition

We received the great news this week that Arklow CBS has been selected as one of six schools nationwide as a winner of the #mybikestory Twitter competition by Green Schools Ireland. Well done again to all who participated in national bike week last week and in particular to the 1B CSPE class for organising. We won a film screening for the class to celebrate our achievement.

Irish workshop for TY

All TY students took part in an Irish workshop ‘Seó Bóthair’ by Conradh na Gaeilge on Tuesday morning. The Seó Bóthair is an interactive workshop all about promoting the Irish language. Bhain gach duine taitneamh as.

Now on Instagram

Arklow CBS is now on Instagram. Follow our page @Arklow_CBS for all the latest updates and photos.

New senior gaelic jerseys

We really are looking forward to a return to competitive sport here at Arklow CBS, it’s been a long time.

How good are these lads going to look running out onto the pitch in our new Gaelic football Jerseys provided to us by JFsports (jfsports.ie)

Modelling the kit are senior players Dean Kelly Farrell, Seán McCarthy, Padraic Bermingham, Calum O’Neill, Oran Kelly, Steven O’Toole, Adam Mullervy, Kyle Kelly, Oran Dunning and Paidi Kavanagh.

Senior geography field trip

All sixth year Geography students walked to Glenart woods to do a river study at Poolahoney Brook on Wednesday. The Geographical Investigation is worth 20% of the Geography Leaving Certificate exam. The weather was beautiful, and a great day was had by all.

COLÁISTE BHRÍDE, CARNEW

SciFest 2021

Well done to our TY students from last year who successfully participated in SciFest 2021. Despite all the challenges of Covid-19, nearly six hundred projects were judged. Each student who entered a project will receive a certificate acknowledging this.

Major awards were presented to Shane Roe and Fionn Crowe for their project entitled ‘Can speed be measured accurately without the use of radar?’ They won the Institute of Physics Award for their efforts.

The second major award went to Eve Hannay, Páidí Shannon and Dylan Fisher. Their project was called ‘An Investigation into whether students on School Sports Teams have lower Occurrences of Depression than their Peers’. They won the Fenergo Communication Award for their efforts. A full breakdown of results can be seen at scifest.ie.

Our current TY’s will be working on their projects shortly. We wish them well.

Clothing collection

Our Global Citizen Education team is hosting a clothing collection to raise funds to support our partnership with Self Help Africa. The collection will take place on Wednesday, October 13, in St Brigid’s Hall. Students will be in place to receive items between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. that day.

Items will be stored on stage and collected by Cash for Clobber the following day. The following items will be accepted: re-wearable clothes, paired shoes, handbags, belts, clean bed linen, curtains and hats.

Resumption of sporting activities

The green light was given this week to resume sports training in schools and here in Coláiste Bhríde, we didn’t need to be told twice. Carnew Emmets pitch was a hive of activity with all GAA teams beginning their training throughout the week. We would like to thank Carnew Emmets for the continued use of their pitch. It is greatly appreciated.

The last group of students to represent the school back in March 2020 was our senior ladies’ football team when they travelled to Kildare for a Leinster Schools match. It was only fitting that this same group were the first to don the CB jersey after an 18 month break. The girls hosted Gorey Community School in a challenge match and began the season with a very impressive victory.

We wish all teams the best of luck as they begin their Leinster campaigns in the coming weeks. It’s good to be back.