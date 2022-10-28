School partnerships and University scholarship part of Wicklow twinning discussions with Eichenzell

Cllr Paul O'Brien (third, left) along with Twinning Committee members Garrett O'Reilly (second, right) and Tara Gargan (third, right) met with Eichenzell representatives during their recent visit to Germany.

WICKLOW Municipal District is continuing efforts to strengthen the links between Wicklow town and its Twin Towns in Germany, France and Wales.

The District Cathaoirleach, Cllr Paul O’Brien, was a recent visitor to Eichenzell, accompanied by members of the Wicklow St Patrick’s Day Committee, who are now also part of the Town Twinning Committee.

Cllr O’Brien described the trip as “very positive and constructive” and gave his fellow councillors at Wicklow Municipal District with an update from the visit at last Monday’s meeting of Wicklow Municipal District.

He said: “It was obvious from the visit just how much being twinned with Wicklow means to Eichenzell. Even though Eichenzell is the heart of it, we were brought up to several villages in the Fulda region. They are looking forward to their visit for St Patrick’s Day and also expressed an interest in visiting other parts of the district. They were interested in Roundwood as the highest village in Ireland and Wicklow Wolf in Newtonwmountkennedy.”

He added that there are plans to establish a partnership between Coláiste Chill Mhantáin and a secondary school in Eichenzell. The Wicklow delegation also met with the Chancellor of Fulda University and discussed the possibility of awarding a scholarship so a student from Wicklow could attend the University.

The potential of linking up with Wicklow Naturally to provide Wicklow products in German markets was also discussed. It is also hoped to embark on a joint youth project which could be funded through LEADER.

Cllr O’Brien added: “I have to thank them in Eichenzell for their hospitality, which was second to none. It was an excellent trip and provided a lot of positivity.”

Cllr Shay Cullen stated it was important that a proper itinerary is in place for the visit of a delegation from Eichenzell for St Patrick’s Day, involving visits to other parts of the District beyond Wicklow town.

Cllr Gail Dunne said: “When I visited there a few years ago it really hit home just how seriously they take the twinning over there. We need to put some money behind it so we have a programme of events arranged for our guests, which would include visits too the likes of Rathnew, Roundwood, Ashford, Laragh and Glendalough.”