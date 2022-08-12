Saturday chess sessions a hit at Burnaby Park in Greystones

With the nation basking in our annual heatwave we are all in search of fun, outdoor activities, ways to keep the kids busy for a few hours every day. And while many will flock to the beaches, to playgrounds and pitches, a new venture at Burnaby Park offers a more cerebral pastime which can be enjoyed by all the family. On Saturday last the first ever Greystones Chess Sessions took place at the chess tables in the southwest corner of the park and attracted new players and old, of all ages.

The event was organised by Councillor Stephen Stokes and Bernadette Stokes who said it was well attended with all the additional seating and tables in full use.

"It was great to have so many people take part,” said Cllr Stokes who thanked Wicklow County Council for their efforts in installing chess tables across the county. “The chess players of County Wicklow really appreciate them,” continued Cllr Stokes. “We wanted to do something positive to encourage their use. Hopefully this will raise awareness that the chess tables are open for use."

The open chess sessions will take place in Burnaby Park every Saturday in August from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m and Cllr Stokes will be offering free lessons to beginners from 10-10.30 a.m.

"A special thank you to all those that brought an extra seat with them. It helped a lot as the event was standing room only for a while,” said Cllr Stokes. “What was also wonderful was the great range of people that attended. We had great fun and the good weather helped too. Having an open chess session also raised awareness with passers-by."

Pointing to an increase in popularity during the pandemic and the exposure provided by Netflix hit show The Queen’s Gambit, Cllr Stokes concluded, "Chess is a great game. It tests your patience and logic. However with a return to live events, chess must be ready to adapt again to over the board events. The open chess sessions in Greystones are a small part of this bigger picture."

It is expected that an additional two chess tables will be installed in each Wicklow Municipal District in 2023, including in the Greystones Municipal District. Anyone seeking more information about chess can contact stephenstokes101@gmail.com