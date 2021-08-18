Wicklow

Sarah Mortimer welcomed home to Enniskerry after Channel swim

Sarah Mortimer Homecoming Enniskerry. Sarah with her swimming group, Sea Angels Expand
Sarah Mortimer Homecoming Enniskerry. Sarah with Nessa Ní Chonchubhair who made a sign to congratulate Sarah Expand
Sarah Mortimer Homecoming Enniskerry. Mia Murphy, Sarah Mortimer, Nikki Mortimer, Andrea Mortimer, Lillie Murphy Expand
Sarah Mortimer Homecoming Enniskerry. Sarah Mortimer with her sister Nikki and mum Andrea Expand
Sarah Mortimer Homecoming Enniskerry. Sarah Mortimer with friend Corinna Nolan Expand
Sarah Mortimer Homecoming Enniskerry. Sarah adressing the crowd of well wishers Expand
Sarah Mortimer with her sister Nikki and mum Andrea. Expand

Wicklow

Mary Fogarty

Enniskerry celebrated its swimming hero Sarah Mortimer last Sunday night with a welcome home reception in the village.

Sarah swam the English Channel the previous Wednesday, making it from Dover to Cap Gris Nez in 13 hours and 35 minutes, much to the joy of everyone in north Wicklow.

She carried out the amazing challenge to support the sight saving charity orbis. This was the latest in a series of physical challenges, including a blindfolded 10km run, a marathon and a half ironman, and Sarah has raised over €25,000 for the charity’s work in Ethiopia.

The people of her home, Enniskerry, lined the streets on Sunday evening to congratulate Sarah on her achievement.

They made banners to wave as part of the festivities. Members of Sarah’s family and her swimming group Sea Angels were also by her side.

She travelled in an open-top car and from her house and went around the village, to roars of appreciation and rounds of applause.

She met some of her admiring fans and signed autographs for some of the village’s young people, in awe of what she has done.

Her boat crew Deirdre O’Raw, Ger Bennett and Declan Egan joined Sarah on her well-earned victory lap.

