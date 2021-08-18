Sarah Mortimer welcomed home to Enniskerry after Channel swim

Enniskerry celebrated its swimming hero Sarah Mortimer last Sunday night with a welcome home reception in the village.

Sarah swam the English Channel the previous Wednesday, making it from Dover to Cap Gris Nez in 13 hours and 35 minutes, much to the joy of everyone in north Wicklow.

She carried out the amazing challenge to support the sight saving charity orbis. This was the latest in a series of physical challenges, including a blindfolded 10km run, a marathon and a half ironman, and Sarah has raised over €25,000 for the charity’s work in Ethiopia.

The people of her home, Enniskerry, lined the streets on Sunday evening to congratulate Sarah on her achievement.

They made banners to wave as part of the festivities. Members of Sarah’s family and her swimming group Sea Angels were also by her side.

She travelled in an open-top car and from her house and went around the village, to roars of appreciation and rounds of applause.

She met some of her admiring fans and signed autographs for some of the village’s young people, in awe of what she has done.

Her boat crew Deirdre O’Raw, Ger Bennett and Declan Egan joined Sarah on her well-earned victory lap.