Santa will still visit Arklow next weekend but some festivities have been cancelled

The Arklow Christmas festival market has been cancelled due to rising Covid case numbers in the town.

The Arklow Christmas Festival committee has decided to curtail some of the planned activities for the Christmas Festival on Saturday, November 27 due to the rising number of Covid cases in Arklow.

The Festival committee said: “The health and safe of you is our main priority and we don't want to put anyone at risk of this virus by congregating large volumes of people in one area.”

The planned Christmas market, stage for local bands, and fireworks display have been cancelled.

However Santa will visit housing estates all day in the fire engine, there will be a busking competition around town, and a new Christmas animation trail.

DJ Oisin will play music on the Arklow Christmas Festival Facebook page and people can send in requests or messages to the page for Oisin.

The best dressed festive pet is sponsored by Rodney's Grooming Studio and people can send their entries into the Facebook page.

There will be prizes for the best shop window display and an independent judge is going around the town for that.

The Christmas tree lights will be turned on in a private event.