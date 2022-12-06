Santa to come to Arklow for Parade Ground launch party

Santa and his Elf at the Bridgewater Centre in Arklow in November.

EXCITEMENT is building for Sunday’s celebration of the Parade Ground launch in Arklow town.

The launch festivities will begin at 2 pm with a performance by the talented Arklow Shipping Silver Band followed by Master of Ceremonies for the day South East Radio’s DJ, Phil Cawley.

The jam- packed, fun-filled day will also include a kid’s art workshop, Christmas decoration-making with Rachel Tyrrell from The Colour Club, entertainment from the Arklow Pipe Band, Arklow Baton Twirlers and fantastic street theatre performers including magicians, jugglers and fire eaters.

Special guest Santa will also be taking time out of his busy schedule to make an appearance.

Cathaoirleach of Arklow Municipal District, Cllr Pat Kennedy, said: “With the Parade Ground works now complete, representatives from Arklow Municipal District, Arklow and District Chamber of Commerce, traders, Arklow Town Team, Christmas Festival Committee came together to create a positive event and to showcase both the newly refurbished parade ground and the town.

“The aim of the event is to increase footfall for the traders in the town and to encourage people to support local businesses.”

A media campaign will run in print, social media and radio to highlight the town.

Many traders have agreed to open this Sunday for the festivities and will run promotions Details of the shops that are open on the day can be found on Wicklow County Council’s social media platforms