Sally Gap closed as cold snap causes ice and snow across Wicklow

The Sally Gap is considered unpassable and is closed to all motorists.

THE freezing spell is set to continue into Wednesday and beyond as a Yellow weather status has been issued for County Wicklow warning of low temperatures and the likelihood of ice.

Met Éireann advise that it will remain very cold throughout the week with widespread sharp to severe frost and icy stretches. Some showers of hail, sleet and snow will occur, mainly near coasts. Accumulations at lower levels are expected to remain low.

Freezing fog will occur at times, with winds remaining light over land.

Impacts include treacherous conditions on paths and roads, travel disruption, potential supply disruption, potential for burst water pipes and damage to engines, increased risks to vulnerable members of the community and animal welfare issues.

The Sally Gap has been closed due to treacherous conditions with severe icing. Motorists are asked to avoid the area and not to endanger the emergency services by ignoring the warning signs. The Wicklow Gap remains open, but motorists are still advised to avoid the area if possible.

Concerns have also been raised over the number of so-called ‘snow tourists’ who insist on visiting upland areas and the Sally Gap, despite the repeated warnings not to do so. Wicklow Gardaí issued 20 fixed charge penalty notices over the weekend to vehicles which had been left abandoned in upland areas.

Wicklow County Council have been focused on gritting all primary and major roads. Nine minor collisions were reported to Gardai in the Wicklow District, caused by the icy conditions, though it is believed other minor incidents which occurred weren’t reported.

Meanwhile parts of west Wicklow have been blanketed in snow.

Cllr Gerry O’Neill said: “We had no snow at all in places, but there was fairly heavy snow in the likes of Lacken, Blessington, Kilbride and areas closer to the Dublin boarder.

“Council staff were out gritting the N81 a few times a day to try and make it as safe as possible. I know there were some minor accidents including a car which overturned near Lacken. The snow froze pretty soon after it fell which left driving conditions very treacherous.”

The weather is expected to remain cold tonight, with the lowest temperatures ranging from -6 to 0 degrees. It will be generally dry with isolated wintry showers. The weather is predicted to be very cold tomorrow with ice and frost persisting for much of the day,

A small craft marine warning has also been issued from Wicklow Head to Loop Head to Fair Head due to northeast to east winds which will reach force 6 or higher. The warning is valid until Wednesday.