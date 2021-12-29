Sadness at the death of ‘voice of rugby’ Jim Sherwin

Tributes have been paid to former RTE sports commentator James ‘Jim’ Sherwin, who has died at the age of 81.

Mr Sherwin passed away peacefully at his home in Delgany surrounded by his family on Monday, December 27 following after a short illness.

He is survived by his wife Anne and children James, Ian, Clíona and John.

Mr Sherwin had a long career as a broadcaster, producer and sports commentator for RTE.

He was best known for his commentary of rugby games and as RTÉ’s main commentator at eight Olympic Games. He produced a number of TV shows including ‘Tracks and Trails’.

Many tributes have been paid to Mr Sherwin online.

IRFU said Irish rugby “is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of rugby commentator Jim Sherwin”.

“The ‘Voice of Rugby’ for generations, Jim was an iconic part of so many of our great days,” the organisation tweeted.

Leinster Rugby Club described Mr Sherwin as “the voice of a generation”.

They said “the Sherwin family are part of the DNA of Irish and Leinster rugby”.

Jim will be sadly missed by his family together with Roisin, Amy, Louise and Julian, his adored grandchildren, extended family and a wide circle of friends.

At the time of publication, funeral arrangements had yet to be announced.