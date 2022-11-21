Wicklow

Back to Independent.ie

| 8°C Dublin

Rustic Lily’s restaurant in Wicklow placed on the market at €375,000

The historic property dates back to the 1800's. Expand
The spacious upstairs dining room. Expand
The welcoming entrance. Expand
The property has retained many of its original features. Expand
The lavish downstairs dining room. Expand
The stylish bar. Expand
The commercial kitchen. Expand
The stunning vaulted roof. Expand
The best seat in the house. Expand

Close

The historic property dates back to the 1800's.

The historic property dates back to the 1800's.

The spacious upstairs dining room.

The spacious upstairs dining room.

The welcoming entrance.

The welcoming entrance.

The property has retained many of its original features.

The property has retained many of its original features.

The lavish downstairs dining room.

The lavish downstairs dining room.

The stylish bar.

The stylish bar.

The commercial kitchen.

The commercial kitchen.

The stunning vaulted roof.

The stunning vaulted roof.

The best seat in the house.

The best seat in the house.

/

The historic property dates back to the 1800's.

wicklowpeople

Eoin Mac Raghnaill

The owners of Lily’s on Church Street restaurant in Wicklow town have placed the historic property on the market at €375,000.

Located just off Fitzwilliam Square and Wicklow Main Street, the stunning building was originally used as a bakery and dates back to the 1800's.

The property had been occupied by high-profile restaurant ‘Mystic Celt’, before it was purchased by its current owners three years ago. They transformed it into the 80-cover Lily’s restaurant, sparing no expense in modernising and upgrading the premises, while still managing to retain much of its original features and old world charm.

Lily's is laid out over two floors, with approximately 283 sq,m (3,046 sq.ft) of internal accommodation. At street level there is a double height foyer/atrium area with steps that lead down to the customer waiting area, fully fitted bar, dining room and ladies and gents bathrooms.

This is Wicklow Newsletter

The local stories that matter in the Garden County, delivered directly to your inbox every week

This field is required

On the first floor level is an open dining room, which features an eye-catching, vaulted ceiling with exposed beams and stone walls. There is also a fully-fitted commercial kitchen, complete with a preparation area, staff changing rooms, cold room and stores.

Matt Forkin, of agents Rea Forkin, said: “We’ve had a good amount of interest in the property so far. It has loads of original features, and is just a really gorgeous building. The work the current owners have done on it is really top notch, so I’m not surprised about the interest.”

Privacy