Rustic Lily’s restaurant in Wicklow placed on the market at €375,000

The owners of Lily’s on Church Street restaurant in Wicklow town have placed the historic property on the market at €375,000.

Located just off Fitzwilliam Square and Wicklow Main Street, the stunning building was originally used as a bakery and dates back to the 1800's.

The property had been occupied by high-profile restaurant ‘Mystic Celt’, before it was purchased by its current owners three years ago. They transformed it into the 80-cover Lily’s restaurant, sparing no expense in modernising and upgrading the premises, while still managing to retain much of its original features and old world charm.

Lily's is laid out over two floors, with approximately 283 sq,m (3,046 sq.ft) of internal accommodation. At street level there is a double height foyer/atrium area with steps that lead down to the customer waiting area, fully fitted bar, dining room and ladies and gents bathrooms.

On the first floor level is an open dining room, which features an eye-catching, vaulted ceiling with exposed beams and stone walls. There is also a fully-fitted commercial kitchen, complete with a preparation area, staff changing rooms, cold room and stores.

Matt Forkin, of agents Rea Forkin, said: “We’ve had a good amount of interest in the property so far. It has loads of original features, and is just a really gorgeous building. The work the current owners have done on it is really top notch, so I’m not surprised about the interest.”