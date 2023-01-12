Rural areas of Wicklow included in grant-aided pilot to provide part-time taxi services

Image shows the areas that will be covered by the Local Hackney Pilot at Castletown in County Wexford.

TWO rural areas of County Wicklow have been included in a grant aided pilot that aims to assist in the provision of part-time local taxi service in designated rural areas which can’t support a full-time taxi or hackney operation.

The Local Hackney Pilot programme will roll out across 21 rural areas for one year. All drivers will be licenced, insured and Garda vetted and will be able to pick people up from their doors to drop them to where they want to go, providing that essential ‘last mile’ connection for people living in more isolated and rural areas.

The idea of the scheme is to provide improved transport options in areas where there is little or no public transport and no full-time car service, and where such a service would not be commercially viable.

Hackney drivers will still be able to charge normal fares while receiving the subsidy in instalment but will have to show that their service is being used before receiving each instalment.

In Wicklow, Roundwood has been chosen as the county’s pilot area, and any service based there will also cover Laragh and Glendalough and parts of Ashford and Newtownmountkennedy. The Wexford pilot will take place in Castletown and that service will also cover south Arklow.

The Local Hackney Pilot grant aid is designed to contribute towards the fixed costs associated with providing this part-time service. Up to €6,000 will be payable over one year, in equal monthly instalments, where the service provider can show that the services are being used and that the Local Hackney is of benefit to the community.

Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan TD, said: “One of our key priorities in transport is to improve connectivity across rural Ireland in particular, not just in towns, but in the areas around those towns where so many people live and farm. This pilot responds to the reality of rural life in Ireland, in a creative and local-based way, connecting people from their doors to local towns, healthcare centres, the post-offices, or onto other transport stops and hubs.

“With this new pilot service, rural communities across Ireland will now be given the opportunity to have a part time local area hackney service available to them. We will monitor it over the coming year and learn from it so that we can roll it out across many other areas. This Pilot is an important tenet of the Government’s National Sustainable Mobility Plan 2022-2025 and a key deliverable under Our Rural Future 2021-2025.”

The local hackney, which exclusively operates on a pre-booked basis, may only pick up passengers within a designated area of 7 to 10km from a chosen point, normally the residence of the licenced driver. The drop off point has no restrictions, with trips to healthcare facilities and transport hubs further afield anticipated.

Each local hackney service will be partnered with a local NTA Compliance Officer, who will be a regular point of contact for any licensing or compliance queries.