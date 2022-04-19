RTE’s Ryan Tubridy visits Kilmacanogue school to launch primary school art competition

Ryan Tubridy, Judge of National Broadband Ireland's Imagine the Future competition, with pupils from Kilmacanogue National School in Wicklow, who are taking part in the competition. Photo: Brian Arthur Photography.

Broadcaster Ryan Tubridy paid a visit to Kilmacanogue NS to confirm he will be one of the judges for a new art competition.

The RTE broadcaster will serve as one of the judges of National Broadband Ireland (NBI’)s ‘Imagine the Future’ competition for primary schools.

679 primary schools, including Kilmacanogue NS, located in the intervention area of the National Broadband Plan are eligible to take part in the new art, design and imagination competition.

The ‘Imagine the Future’ competition aims to highlight and delve into how students perceive the principle of high-speed fibre broadband and the potential opportunities that arise from it. Students have been asked to create a piece of art responding to the statement, ‘Imagine the Future’.

Entries can take a variety of forms, including a sculpture, a photo, a painting, a song, a short movie or even a dance – making it as accessible as possible for students to participate.

Entries can focus on the following themes: transportation of the future; school of the future; home of the future; workplace of the future; hospital of the future and community of the future.

The winners of the competition will be selected by a judging panel including Ryan Tubridy and representatives from National Broadband Ireland; global education technology company Promethean; and the SFI IPIC Centre for Photonics Research.

TV presenter Ryan Tubridy said: “I’m delighted to be involved with the Imagine the Future Schools Competition and can’t wait to see all of the tremendous entries from students around the country. I think this is a great opportunity for children to let their imaginations run wild and envision all of the great, weird and interesting possibilities that technology is going to unlock for them in the future.”

Peter Hendrick, CEO of National Broadband Ireland said “We’re very excited to have Ryan on board and are delighted at the response we’ve seen from schools across the country that have signed up to take part in the Imagine the Future competition. I would like to thank all of the schools that are taking part and I wish all of the students the best of luck in their projects.”

The deadline for entries is Monday, April 25 with the winners due to be announced in June. To register, visit NBIschools.ie