Roundwood Festival set to make return to the village in July

Ayesha Nolan and Indi Condren enjoying tug of war at the Roundwood Festival.

THE Roundwood Festival makes a return on July 31 with events and activities taking place from 2 p.m. until late.

The day will start with the usual fun and games in a new location – the field opposite Roundwood NS on the Lough Dan Road. Now is the time to start working on your scarecrows for the scarecrow competition! If you need straw for your masterpiece please call John on 086 8225705.

Then erect your scarecrow inside the fence on Roundwood Street Festival Day.

The Festival raffle tickets which is the main fundraiser for the event will be hitting the streets soon. Thanks are also passed onto all the businesses who have offered support.

The Festival is run by volunteers so if you are in a position to help out in distributing raffle tickets, volunteering on the day of the festival or on the following tidy-up day or have any bright ideas to include into the Festival events please email info@roundwood.ie.

Your input and support will be greatly appreciated.