Round Ireland Yacht Race winner Michael Boyd presented with new Volvo

Michael Boyd collecting the keys for his new Volvo from David Thomas, Managing Director of Volvo Car Ireland and Kyran O’Grady, Commodore of Wicklow Sailing Club.

SKIPPER and Round Ireland Race winner Michael Boyd was presented with the keys of a new Volvo XC40 by David Thomas, Managing Director of Volvo Car Ireland and Kyran O’Grady, Commodore of Wicklow Sailing Club.

Michael wins this coveted prize after accumulating the best overall points’ results on corrected time, of the Round Ireland races 2016, 2018 and 2022.

Michael sailed the Beneteau 44.7 Lisa in 2016, the J109 Jedi in the 2018 race and the J122 Darkwood to clinch the car in June's 2022 SSE Renewables sponsored race.

Michael had to wait an extra four years for his prize bid as the 2020 event was cancelled due to Covid.

The race for the prize came down to the wind and a Protest Committee on June 23rd.

The Round Ireland is Ireland’s premier offshore yacht race, and the second longest race in the Royal Ocean Racing Club calendar.

The first race took place in 1980 with only sixteen boats.

Since then, held biennially, the fleet has grown steadily, attracting a record 64 entrants from all over the world.