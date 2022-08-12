Roses set to enjoy whistlestop tour of Wicklow before Tralee extravaganza

Wicklow Rose Roisin Long and Newfoundland and Labrador Rose Jennifer Mackey leave Wicklow to begin their Rose of Tralee journey.

Crowds gathered to see Wicklow Rose Roisin Long off as she hits the road for the Rose of Tralee tour of Ireland.

As anticipation mounts for the Rose of Tralee festival, the Roses themselves are set to enjoy a whistlestop tour of Wicklow.

The glamorous ladies will have the chance to visit some of the Garden County’s most popular tourist attractions and see some of the county’s stunning scenery.

Wicklow Rose Roisin Long will host her fellow Roses for their tour of the county ahead of their preparations for the finals of the popular contest.

Their tour of the county showcases all that Wicklow has to offer and gets off to a spectacular start at Powerscourt Estate on Tuesday, where they will visit the gardens.

The Roses then head to Glendalough to explore the monastic site and upper lake.

After this, the Roses visit Brittas Bay, before travelling to the Arklow Bay Hotel, where they will stay for a Gala Reception Night and to enjoy the hospitality of the four-star hotel.

An early start on Wednesday beckons though as they head for Wicklow’s newest visitor destination, Beyond the Trees at Avondale House and Forest Park in Rathdrum.

The Roses will then be whisked away to meet celebrity chef Catherine Fulvio and enjoy a cooking experience at Ballyknocken House.

After lunch they will stop at the Wicklow Gap, before crossing the Wicklow Mountains to spend some time at the historic Russborough House near Blessington.

Once they have finished their tour of Wicklow, it’s on to the next county until they reach Tralee, where the finals of the Rose of Tralee festival kick off from Friday, August 19.