Rosemarie Devereux explores the history of art in Europe in Greystones-based course

Rosemary Devereux’s art history course ‘Europe and Art: Painting history’ will start next week at Whale Theatre.

This course gives an overview of the main artistic movements that occurred throughout Europe between 1400 and 2000 that not only defined how art was produced but provided the lasting imagery behind Europe’s most influential rulers - royal, religious and republican - as well as the philosophies upon which their rule depended.

These movements also recall the changes in social mores that were necessary for societies to endure and provided the mechanism through which the technological advances of each age were manifested and proclaimed.

Their evolving styles and ever-changing subject matter provided a visual record of each nation’s cultural aspirations ensuring the survival of these images as important social documents in their own right.

These movements chart the long and challenging journeys that were undergone by various groups of artists throughout the past 600 years of art history, whereby the cold place generally occupied by anonymous medieval craftsmen was replaced by a hotbed of renowned celebrity artists which ensured their fame and longevity would long outlive them in today’s modern world.

The subject of week one is ‘The Story of the Renaissance – Magnificence and Display in Italy’.

In week two, it’s ‘Painting the Ordinary and the Everyday of the Dutch Golden Age’.

‘Celebrating International Women Artists from 1550 to 1800’ is the topic in week three, and in the fourth week it’s ‘Revealing Facades - The Great Baroque Masters’.

Rosemarie will discuss ‘Revolutions! Art & Society in 19th century France’ in week five, and in the sixth and final week it’s ‘The Avant Garde and early 20th Modernism’.

Rosemarie Devereux is a freelance art historian from Greystones. She has a BA and Masters in Art History from UCD.

Sessions are at 10.30 a.m. on Thursday mornings. Tickets are €100 for six classes, or €20 per class.

To book go to whaletheatre.ie or call 01 2010550.