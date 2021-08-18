Rónán Ó Snodaigh releases new album

BRAY resident and Kíla frontman Rónán Ó Snodaigh recalls a valuable lesson learned in the pandemic lockdown. ‘Gratefulness doesn’t just make you happy – it creates a positive feedback loop in your relationships. So express that gratitude to the people you care about.’

It was in the soil of this powerful sentiment that ‘Tá Go Maith’, a collection of new solo works by Ó Snodaigh and produced by Myles O’Reilly, began to propagate. ‘Tá Go Maith’ album is out now all digital platforms.

In a spur-of-the-moment decision informed by another valuable lesson learned in lockdown, that isolation and a generosity of time can do much to fuel the creative mind, Rónán Ó Snodaigh and Myles O’Reilly filled a car with musical instruments and decamped to a remote cottage in Maynooth. Bringing with him a canon of new lyrics, inspired by deep and newfound connections with time, place, family, friends and… gratitude, Rónán found a nest in O’Reilly’s minimal ambient textures, to lay some musical ideas.

Surrounded by thick forest and overlooking a lake, in Shell Cottage the fire was always lit and the stew pot never empty. Music was a constant. Regular trips to forage for more wild garlic and wood for the fire became a welcome interlude.

Each morning, a song would begin with Rónán accompanied by guitar. All day and into the night the air would then fill with pace and atmosphere. The pair would take it in turns to play instruments and invent parts, dressing the bare bones of each song with heartbeat, horizon, sunset, and stars.

Each night, listening back from the hearth of a large inglenook presided over by giant antlers from a long extinct Irish stag, there was a feeling that time held no dominion over Shell Cottage. Ancient, pure, and uninterrupted was the well source of inspiration they had access to there.

The resulting album ‘Tá Go Maith’ is a perfect companion with which to practice Tai Chi. It has that inner poise, depth, and controlled meditation, as well as a gentle spirituality. O’Reilly has a talent for mining lush, organic sounds from synthetic tools, and his Moog leaves only faint traces of its electric imprint on Ó Snodaigh’s mellow acoustic example.

A pastoral plain of percussive guitars, zithers, strings, horns, spectral electronics and perfectly timed bodhrán.

The atmosphere is both inviting and engaging, and startlingly vivid. It’s difficult to argue that ‘Tá Go Maith’ is among Ó Snodaigh’s most ‘traditional Irish’ solo albums, but it could be a favourite, because its allure is simple and pure.

Rónán’s Gaelic lyrics and satin voice gently rip through the air like a soft breeze. The listener can sense the atmosphere of the woods outside Shell Cottage.

The trip is beautifully completed, where day breaks at last. Birds twitter, waking up with everything else, and the tape hiss really does seem to brighten. There’s a total sense of calm, renewal, a journey completed, knowledge refreshed. Normal time resumes, and for the two long-time friends, it’s time to get to work again.