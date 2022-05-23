Rockfield in Newtownmountkennedy to be expanded by 57 new homes

PERMISSION has been granted for the construction of 57 new residential units at Rockfield in Newtownmountkennedy.

Rockfield New Homes Springmount Ltd are behind the application for Phase B of the Rockfield development.

The design concept behind the scheme is to create a quality residential development, which in turn will provide a high quality living environment when combined with Rockfield, which was granted permission in 2009.

The design layout will consist of three three-storey detached four-bedroom dwellings, 24 two-storey semi-detached four-bedroom dwellings, 14 house type G two-storey semi-detached three-bedroom dwellings, seven house type H two-storey semi-detached three-bedroom dwellings, seven house type I two-storey semi-detached three-bedroom dwellings and two detached four bedroom dormer dwellings.

The site is bound to the west by the 11051 which leads to Ashford circa 13km to the south. Agricultural fields are located to the south and west of the site.

The public open space is interspersed throughout the development in prominent locations designed to be overlooked by maximum number of dwelling units.