ROADWORKS taking place in Glendalough and Laragh will continue until Wednesday, May 25.

The works are necessary to carry out road resurfacing works and started on Monday, May 16.

The roadworks are taking place on the R756 from Glendalough to Laragh and the R755 from Laragh to Annamoe. A traffic management and stop and go system will be in operation but motorists are advised to expect delays, and to use alternative routes where possible.

Wicklow County Council regrets any inconvenience caused.