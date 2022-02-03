Roadsweeping reminder planned by Greystones district

Wicklow County Council is to issue a reminder to developers to keep nearby public roads clean when they are carrying out construction works.

Cllr Jodie Neary (SD) raised concerns about dust on the roads adjacent outside a construction site in Delgany.

She asked if the developer is obliged to carry out roadsweeping on public roads adjacent to the construction site on a regular basis.

District Engineer Ruairi O’Hanlon said a reminder would be issued to the developer of their obligations to keep the public roads clean under planning and road traffic laws.