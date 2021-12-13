Road works to take place on Sea Road in Kilcoole

The Sea Road in Kilcoole will be closed to traffic while road resurfacing works take place.

Greystones Municipal District said the works are scheduled to take five days, between Monday, December 13 and Friday, December 17. The road works will take place from the Sea Road Kilcoole cul de sac, where the bus terminates, to the train station between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m..

Due to the width of the road, traffic will not be able to pass while the works are in operation. The district encouraged motorists to park in an alternative location during the works, as on-street parking will not be available and to follow any traffic management arrangements.

“Any inconvenience, which is caused, is regretted and your co-operation during this period would be greatly appreciated,” the district said.