Road works to take place in Arklow

Road works are taking place this week at several locations in Arklow.

Wicklow County Council advised that road works will be taking place on the L2900 Emoclew Road for four days from Wednesday, October 27. Traffic management and diversions will be in place daily from 8 a.m .to 6 p.m. during this period.

Works on St Mary's Road are also under way and expected to continue until Friday, November 12. The road will remain closed from its junction with the R722/Main Street to its junction with Station Road. Diversions will be place during the road works. The road closure is taking place in order to facilitate the installation of public lighting ducting and light pole foundations, drainage and amber crossing ducting.

Wicklow County Council apologised to road users for any inconvenience caused.