Road works begin to facilitate the Arklow North Cycle and Pedestrian Scheme

Roadworks are taking place on the R-772 Dublin Road, Arklow between M11 Junction 20 and Beech Road junction to facilitate the Arklow North Cycle and Pedestrian Scheme.

These works will take approximately six months to complete, and a traffic management system will be in place for the duration of the works, between 08:00am and 6:00pm each working day.

Arklow Councillor Peir Leonard said: “I’d like to thank the District Engineers past and present for the Arklow Municipal District, for securing the funding to make this scheme a reality.”

The Arklow North Cycle and Pedestrian Scheme scheme consists of two cycle lanes on either side of N11, from the junction of Beech Road heading north to the Skua Lighthouse roundabout, with one new footpath on the former Hills Garage side running parallel to the cycle lane.

“It will be great when its complete!” Cllr Leonard added. “No road closures are envisaged, but there will be a slight impact on traffic due to road works intermittently.”