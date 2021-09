Main Street in Avoca village is set to be temporarily closed to allow for filming in the village.

Wicklow County Council confirmed that the main street in the village would be shut on Wednesday, September 29 and Thursday, September 30 due to filming.

Motorists are asked to follow alternative routes from the R754/Knockanree Lower to the L2180/Avoca. Heavy goods vehicles are advised to follow a diversion from the R772/Barndarrig to the Avoca/L2180 and from the R754/Avoca to the R752 Rathnew.