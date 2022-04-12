RNLI called to two boats adrift near Arklow harbour

Arklow RNLI on Tuesday evening launched to reports of two boats adrift near the Arklow Harbour mouth.

At 5.30p.m. the Irish Coast Guard requested the launch of Arklow Lifeboat. Within minutes the volunteer crew had launched their all-weather lifeboat Ger Tigchlearr.

The volunteer crew made their way to the reported position and once on scene it became clear that there were two fishing boats, each with two persons aboard, one had the other under tow and was making its way into the river with the second boat on tow.

RNLI volunteer Coxswain Ned Dillon offered assistance if required, the lifeboat then stood by as the broken down vessel was towed back into harbour by the other fishing vessel.

Once the two boats safely had lines ashore, the lifeboat stood down and returned to berth.

The crew for this shout were, Coxswain Ned Dillon, James Russell, Jimmy Myler, Craig O’Reilly, Michel Mordaunt and John Tyrrell.

Following the callout, Mark Corcoran, Arklow RNLI Volunteer Press/Community Safety Officer said: “Well done to the second crew on taking their colleagues on tow and getting them safely back to port, as we come into the better weather and the boating season kicks in, please check your boat and boating equipment, lifejackets etc prior to going to sea.”