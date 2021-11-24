Wicklow

Rise is Covid cases is putting schools under huge pressure

Richard Clune

The rising Covid case numbers in the Arklow Local Electoral Area have had a major impact on the schools in the area with a lack of substitute teachers available to step in for teachers that are unable to go to school.

School principals report that they are contacting upwards of 20 substitute teachers and still can’t fill the role of an absent teacher. Qualified substitute teachers are in high demand and principals have to rely on third-level students, learning support staff, or fill the role themselves.

