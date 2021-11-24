Rise is Covid cases is putting schools under huge pressure

The rising Covid case numbers in the Arklow Local Electoral Area have had a major impact on the schools in the area with a lack of substitute teachers available to step in for teachers that are unable to go to school.

School principals report that they are contacting upwards of 20 substitute teachers and still can’t fill the role of an absent teacher. Qualified substitute teachers are in high demand and principals have to rely on third-level students, learning support staff, or fill the role themselves.

They are also trying to decipher the rules and regulations coming from the government.

It means that principals can’t complete the administrative work they’re meant to do and is having an effect on the education for children.

Kay McGarry, Principal at St Patrick’s National School in Bearna Chlé, said: “About 10 percent of our students have had a positive Covid result while two of our four teachers are currently unavailable due to contracting Covid.

“Quite a lot of our students have been absent since the pandemic began.

“It’s very difficult for me to find replacements for the teachers, it’s having a major impact upon our pupils. I’m availing the odd time of the substitute panel in Arklow but I’m relying on third-level students.

“However, these are coming from other backgrounds like child care or secondary teaching rather than primary teaching. Or I am teaching.”

Ms McGarry says that she is spending a lot of her time looking for substitute teachers or dealing with parents who are nervous rather than doing the school administration as expected. She is also trying to decipher the regulations that come from the government.

“We hear nothing officially from the Department of Education, we only learn about these changes through the headlines. It makes it very difficult to concentrate on education, we have to be on top of the news at all times and make decisions from there.

“Some of the regulations will work for the bigger schools but we have to decipher what it means for a small school like ours.

“I’ve only heard from the INTO about antigen tests, they say they’ll be made available. Apart from that we haven’t been given clear instruction.”

Ms McGarry says that the parents in her school haven’t sent their children into the school at any time they’ve shown a symptom as a precaution but that the children are losing out when a teacher is unavailable.

“We’re being told that our first go-to should be the learning support teachers in the school. If that learning support teacher is in the classroom then the pupil who relies on them is missing out.”

Heather Minion, Principal of Carysfort NS in Arklow, said that while her school haven’t been greatly affected by positive Covid cases, she is having trouble sourcing substitute teachers.

“We’re really lucky, we have no Covid at the moment. We in the school and our parents are doing our utmost to keep it at bay. The parents are very proactive in keeping their children out if necessary,” said Ms Minion.

“The big difficulty for me is the substitute crisis, I rang 18 people on Friday and none of them were available, I had to teach myself.

“There are not enough substitute teachers available, they’re all booked up. We have a supply panel in the town and they’re all booked up to January.

“I’m very lucky with my teachers that they are very dedicated and don’t miss too many days, but there is a huge shortage of substitute teachers if somebody is out.”

Ms Minion said that most of the parents in her school are very open in telling her if they’re child is going for a PCR test.

However, the government announcement about antigen tests and 5-day isolation for anybody coming into contact with a positive case has caused confusion.

“There has been no clarity, no direction from the government about the pupils doing antigen tests. All we hear is what’s reported by the media.

“Are we expected to do the antigen tests in the school or is it done at home? We’ve yet to receive any antigen tests in the school.

“The 5-day isolation rule hasn’t impacted up yet, getting substitute teachers will be an issue if one of my teachers have to stay away for five days. We don’t have the substitute teachers to cover them.”

Ross Byrne, Principal of St Kevin’s National School Ballycoog, said that he had a teacher absent recently and contacted over 20 substitutes. None of them were available.

Many of the other walking principals in Arklow were unable to give a comment because they were filling in for a teacher.