ReWild Wicklow to tackle Lugnaquilla to raise funds for Snapshot Europe project

Members of ReWild Wicklow helping out at the woodland at Carraig Dúlra Organic and Permaculture Farm earlier this year.

THE recently formed community group ReWild Wicklow will hold their first fundraising event later this month with a sponsored and guided hike to the peak of Lugnaquilla, which is the highest mountain in Ireland outside of County Kerry.

The hike takes place on Saturday, July 23, and will be led by Niall Ennis, an International Mountain Leader and Maria O'Loughlin, ReWild Wicklow member and qualified Lowland Leader.

“This fundraising event will help to raise funds for the Snapshot Europe project,” said Daniel Alvey, ReWild Wicklow chairperson.

“This is an initiative that will see the most extensive camera trap monitoring of mammals in Ireland ever, happen right here in Wicklow, across September and October. Snapshot Europe began last year and just ten camera traps were deployed as Ireland's contribution to this Europe-wide report on mammals. This year ReWild Wickow are partnering with the UCD Wildlife Department to raise funds for as many camera traps as possible and our volunteers will deploy and monitor them.”

As part of Snapshot Europe, the group will not only provide additional camera traps to be used but also its volunteers to setup, monitor and move the camera traps around difficult, secluded terrain

A full camera trap setup costs €218 and, as a special thank you, every fundraiser who reaches this target will get the opportunity to name it. Every image shared online and in the media will mention the name of the camera it was captured on. Local businesses and individuals remembering loved ones have already got involved to sponsor and name cameras as part of the project.

The group are asking the public to help put Wicklow at the forefront of European conservation and donate to their fundraiser at rewildwicklow.ie/reachthepeak.

There are also a limited number of spots still available for anyone who would like to take part and join the hike on the day with more information on their website, which was launched in May.