ReWild Wicklow plant 500 tress with hundreds more lined-up for winter and early spring

The planting took place at two sites in Glendalough.

REWILD Wicklow volunteers assisted National Park and Wildlife Service Rangers in planting 500 scots pine on two sites in Glendalough just before the New Year.

35 volunteers were involved in the planting initiative and the scots pine were all purchased from funds raised through the sale of tree gift certificates for Christmas and a native tree grant from Wicklow County Council.

The cones of the Scots pine is a favourite food of the red squirrel and planting them in the park is helping this species recover, which in turn helps its main predator the pine marten.

ReWild Wicklow was formed in January of last year, with volunteers taking part in a wide range of activities aimed at improving biodiversity in the county. They have hundreds more trees to plant this winter and early spring, and if you fancy joining the volunteers list then visit www.rewildwicklow.ie.