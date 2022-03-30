Revised €2.5bn wind farm proposal comes with €5m community fund for Arklow

Revised plans for the €2.5 billion Arklow Bank Wind Park could offer huge potential for the future development of Arklow, local councillors have said.

SSE Renewables, who are developing the wind farm off the coast of Arklow, confirmed that they would submit revised plans for the major project to the new fast-track marine planning consent process.

Amended proposals would see the scale of the offshore wind farm increase by more than 50 per cent, however, it may not be operational until 2028, a delay of three years on the original delivery date of 2025.

SSE Renewables announced its intention to apply for Maritime Area Consent (MAC) for Arklow Bank Wind Park Phase 2. MAC is a fast track process for marine consent, which was recently introduced by the Government. Approval under the MAC process is required before an application can be made to An Bord Pleanala for planning permission.

The Arklow Bank Wind Park Phase 2 project was originally expected to generate 520MW of power each year, but the revised plans would see that increase to 800MW. The project could provide power to almost 850,000 homes each year.

“We welcome it especially in light of the recent events in Ukraine, we want rush to get away from Russian energy,” said Councillor Sylvester Bourke.

“I wasn’t surprised by the updated expansion plan and it wouldn’t surprise me if they wanted to go bigger again.”

“A lot of the work force will be sourced locally, and supplying suppliers for the wind turbines is another revenue stream,” added Cllr Tommy Annesley.

The “exhilarating” revised project will now have the capabilities to power almost 850,000 homes each year, almost double from the prior plan. Arklow will also be home to the onshore maintenance hub. Around 80 full-time positions are expected to be created to maintain the wind farm during its lifetime.

“There’s great positivity towards it. It’s good for us and it’s going to create a certain amount of employment during construction’ said Cllr Bourke.

“It’s also going to be the headquarters for their operations maintenance facility”.

“The expanded project will see SSE Renewables invest €2.5 billion into the development and delivery of the wind farm.

The Community Benefit Fund attached to the project will also increase substantially from approximately €4 million to over €5 million annually.

“There is also a higher investment in the Arklow Community Branch System, which will allow community grants for a variety of community groups,” said Cllr Miriam Murphy, Cathaoirleach of Arklow Municipal District.

“They’ve built up a great relationship in Arklow with stakeholders, which is good.

The Arklow and District Chamber of Commerce said they would love to see more support from the business community for the news.

“From our side, we’d love to hear the business community coming out in support of the decision and recognising the potential that the revised project can offer,” the Chamber stated.

As the project is revised, the possible impact of the revised timeline remain unclear.

Under the new MAC process, SSE Renewables will be required to prepare a new Environmental Impact Assessment for the wind park’s offshore infrastructure. The company said it intends to start a draft of this report later this year as part of the project’s development.

“The announcement is very much us reaffirming our commitment to Arklow and the region and we are looking at the transition to the Maritime Area Consent regime as a great opportunity.”

“There has been some disappointment expressed at the perceived delay ,which is unfortunate, but unavoidable if the project is to be delivered via this new consenting regime, the legislation for which has only recently been enacted,” said Barry Kilcline, Director of Development at SSE Renewables.

“The main challenge for the project is to get more infrastructure in place to facilitate it,” said Cllr Bourke.

“The extended deadline is what it is - and we will as a community have to work around it,” added Cllr Murphy.

The South Dock remains the preferred location for the onshore hub.

“There’s no cargo ships coming in anymore so it will create more traffic and life, there is also talks of mussel and oyster farm setting up,” added Cllr Murphy.

“It will all be a great asset to Arklow.”

The project could also play an important role in helping Ireland to meet its climate targets.

“I haven’t met any negativity towards it yet - there will have to be an acceptance in a different horizon and skyline offshore,” said Cllr Bourke.

“We have to be realistic in what we want to achieve and that means we will have to accept changes to our seascape.

“I definitely wouldn’t want to stop a project like this as it represents progress,” he said.

“County Wicklow has the potential to become a centre of excellence for offshore wind in Ireland, and we are delighted to be leading the way in that respect,” said Mr Kilcline.