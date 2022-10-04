Respond report shows 36 new social and cost rental homes under construction in Wicklow

Respond has 36 new social and cost rental homes under construction in Wicklow. (Stock image)

Respond, one of Ireland’s largest approved housing bodies and service providers, says it has 36 new social and cost rental homes in construction in Wicklow.

The announcement was made as Respond’s Annual Report for 2021 was launched by Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage Darragh O'Brien TD.

The organisation delivered 56 new social and affordable homes across Wicklow last year. Established in 1982, it now owns and manages 160 homes across Wicklow, supporting more than 194 service users in social housing developments and cost rental schemes, family homeless services, early childhood care and education, and supports for elderly people and refugees.

Respond claims in the report that it was directly responsible for providing 16.4 per cent of all new social and cost rental homes built by Approved Housing Bodies across Ireland last year - including Ireland’s first purpose-built cost rental scheme at Woodside, Enniskerry Road.

Respond has 1,422 new social and cost rental homes in construction nationwide. The organisation delivered 624 new social and affordable homes in 2021 and commenced construction on 778 homes. This increases the number of properties it owns or manages to over 6,500.

Respond Spokesperson, Niamh Randall, said: “Our Annual Report is a snapshot of the great work carried out by our teams on the ground supporting those who need it most in our communities.

"Central to this support is providing families with access to stable, long-term homes where they can put down roots as part of a local community. Despite the challenge of construction cost inflation, we have 1,422 new social and cost rental homes under construction across the country.

"We are committed to continuing to help alleviate the massive need nationwide for social housing and supporting the Government’s Housing for All strategy.

“Respond’s current building programme has a value of more than €1bn. However, the current models for delivering social and cost rental homes are proving increasingly challenging in light of construction cost inflation, which has seen significant increases in the last 12 months, along with the recent increases in interest rates.

"We are working with the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage on a welcome review of the structure and operation of Capital Advanced Leasing Facility (CALF) funding scheme. The CALF scheme enables Approved Housing Bodies like Respond to deliver social homes. In addition, we welcome commitments to make changes to the Cost Rental Equity Loan Scheme as part of Budget 2023”.

Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage, Darragh O'Brien TD added: “The Government’s Housing for All strategy is focussed on increasing the housing supply, in addition to providing a range of affordable purchase and rental measures. Respond’s work is critical in helping us towards achieving these goals.”