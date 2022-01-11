Residents stage protest against lithium exploration in south Wicklow

Protect Moylisha Hill, a local community organisation of residents who seek to conserve the natural and built environment of Moylisha Hill near Coolkenno in south west Wicklow, held a protest there on Sunday, January 9 against the prospecting renewal licence application by the Blackstairs Lithium Company to explore for mineral deposits.

The application was sent to the Department of the Environment, Climate and Communications.

A prospecting licence entitles the holder to explore for mineral deposits and does not authorise mining of any minerals. The activities permissible under a licence are, in general, non-invasive and of minimal environmental impact.

The Minister has assessed the exploration programme proposed by the company and has determined that the activities are not likely to have a significant effect on the environment, according to the Notice of Intention to Renew Prospecting Licence.

The application said that Blackstairs Lithium intends to renew their prospecting licence for Base Metals, Silver, Gold, Caesium, Lithium, Beryllium, Niobium, Tantalum, Rubidium and Rare Earth Elements in over 150 townlands Wicklow and Carlow.

It is part of an overall exploration of 50 kilometres from Aughrim to St Mullins in Carlow. Drilling has previously been done at Moylisha in 1978, 2013, and 2018.

Members of Protect Moylisha Hill say that the application is creating a deep sense of unease among locals as the lithium excavation could inflict lasting ecological damage to biodiversity, rivers and farmland in the Blackstairs and Wicklow Mountains.

They say the proposed drilling sites include much of the Wicklow Way and the project is putting at risk a rich habitat for naturally occurring flora and fauna.

They are also protesting against what they feel is the lack of effort to openly engage with the local community with the exception of one town hall meeting with John Harrop, who is a consultant for the Blackstairs Lithium Company.

During this meeting many of the local community leaders had an opportunity to share their concerns. Following the meeting, they feel their concerns have fallen upon deaf ears as Blackstairs Lithium has pressed ahead with its licence application.

Approximately 19 significant lithium pegmatite occurrences have been discovered by Blackstairs Lithium to date, primarily as boulder trails with five buried pegmatites known through past trenching and drilling.