Residents stage protest against lithium exploration in south Wicklow

Richard Clune

Protect Moylisha Hill, a local community organisation of residents who seek to conserve the natural and built environment of Moylisha Hill near Coolkenno in south west Wicklow, held a protest there on Sunday, January 9 against the prospecting renewal licence application by the Blackstairs Lithium Company to explore for mineral deposits.

The application was sent to the Department of the Environment, Climate and Communications.

