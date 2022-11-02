Residents in Wicklow estate ‘living in fear’ after second house set on fire

GARDAÍ are appealing for assistance from the public as they continue to investigate a suspected arson attack on a property in Glending Square, Blessington, in the early hours of Saturday morning.

The alarm was raised at 1.25 a.m. and local fire crews raced to the scene to extinguish the blaze. No one was injured but the house suffered extensive damage. Most of the property’s windows were destroyed by the heat, while the inside of the premises suffered a lot of smoke and fire damage.

A similar incident of criminal damage occurred in the same estate in June after a suspected fire attack on a home. Cllr Gerry O’Neill visited Glending Square after the blaze and says people in the area are living in fear.

“People are fearful and were in complete shock. They are very frightened and annoyed that this can happen again for a second time in their estate. Some families were up all night and it’s especially unfair on youngsters living in the area. They were quite upset with all the commotion taking place with ambulances, fire crews and the Gardaí.

“It’s also dreadful that two newly refurbished houses have now been burnt-out in this small estate and it’s not acceptable. Priority must be given by all relevant parties to address the issues because it’s not fair on the good people of Glending to have to endure this type of trauma. You have lovely people living in Glending Square and they don’t deserve this on their doorsteps. People are now living in fear, which is very sad to see.”

Cllr Edward Timmins said it isn’t acceptable that a small minority of householders are putting other residents living in Glending “through a living hell”.

He added: “Millions has been spent on refurbishing the houses here over the last few years and the residents have made a huge effort to create a positive environment. However due to the action of a few, some people now live in dread of what will happen next. The time for hand wringing has long passed and the offenders must be moved on.”

Investigations are ongoing and an incident room has been established at Blessington Garda Station. No arrests have been made at this time.

The scene at the residence on Glending Square remains preserved for technical examination.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this incident and for any persons who were in the Glending Square vicinity between 1 a.m. and 2 a.m. and observed any activity which drew their attention to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage, including dash-cam, and were travelling in the Glending Square area between 1 a.m. and 2 a.m. are asked to make this footage available to investigating Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Blessington Garda Station on 045 857620, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.