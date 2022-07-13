Research shows how Wicklow could benefit from roof solar panel

NEW research has revealed that rooftop solar panels could produce 21 per cent of all Wicklow’s household electricity.

The study by MaREI, the Science Foundation Ireland Research Centre for Energy, Climate and Marine, based in University College Cork (UCC) found that domestic rooftop solar panels could produce enough electricity to power one in four Irish Homes.

Commissioned by the Irish Solar Energy Association (ISEA), MaREI found that 35,454 homes in Wicklow have roof space and orientation suitable for ten solar panels (3.4KW). It found that if all suitable homes in the county were to avail of this opportunity it would fulfil 21 per cent of the county’s residential electricity demand.

Nationwide there are overall a million homes that could accommodate ten solar panels. This has potential to meet 8 per cent of the country’s renewable targets. In addition, it would save the average household €450 per year.

Paul Deane, Senior Research Fellow in clean energy futures with the MaREI Centre in UCC, said: “Advances in solar technology and reductions in cost now make it a very attractive prospect for any homeowner. We don’t associate Ireland as a sunny country but there is sufficient sunlight shining on our Irish roofs to make a meaningful impact on electricity bills.

“By analysing every rooftop in Ireland for the first time we can reveal the scale of the potential. Putting ten solar panels (3.4KW) on every suitable home in Ireland can reduce 135,000 tonnes of C02 emissions and help Ireland meet 8 per cent of its Renewable Electricity Target. Six solar panels on every suitable home would generate enough electricity to power 22 per cent of homes and reduce emissions by 95,000 tonnes.”