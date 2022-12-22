Report shows women paid 1.88pc more than men in Wicklow County Council

WICKLOW County Council has published its Gender Pay Gap Report for 2022 for the average hourly wage of men and women across the workforce.

Employers with more than 250 employees in Ireland are now required to publish their gender pay gap data.

The 2022 report shows a Gender Pay Gap of -1.88 per cent, which shows females are paid 1.88 per cent more than males and the median gender pay gap is -4.62 per cent, which shows the average female is paid 4.62per cent more than the average male.

Publishing the gender pay gap data helps the Council to reinforce its focus on supporting an open and inclusive workplace. Wicklow County Council is a place where all employees have the same opportunities for recognition and career development and are treated fairly and equitably at work.

The Council continues to be committed to addressing workplace barriers to equality and creating an open and inclusive workplace community. Many equality, diversity and inclusion initiatives and supports are already in place, and we will continue to work in this area.

The local authority sector gives people the opportunity to play a key role in the positive development of their county and community.

As an employer, Wicklow County Council says it is committed to providing a positive and supportive environment for employees.

The Council offers flexible and family friendly arrangements, blended working, and great career progression and education opportunities.

In welcoming the report, Chief Executive Brian Gleeson said: “People are at the core of our organisation and as a local authority Wicklow continue to strive to promote and sustain an inclusive organisational culture which provides equality of opportunity and where every employee feels valued.

"We will examine what the gender pay gap figures can tell us about our organisation and this will help inform our action plans. We will work with our colleagues across the sector to share best practice.’’